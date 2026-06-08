BETH HART – OXFORD NEW THEATRE – review

JUNE 4TH 2026.

This is my 9th time that I have had the pleasure of seeing Beth Hart performing live. Now, this is not something to write home about; however, to me, it means that I have been in the presence of greatness nine times, and that is something to write about.

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The support act for this tour was Willie And The Bandits, a cut-down version of the band that hails from Cornwall. I have seen these guys before, a couple of times, but hand on heart, this is one of the finest acoustic sets I’ve ever seen. Great playing, great harmonies on great songs, what more could you ask for?

The lights dimmed at 8.40 pm, the band took to the stage, and Beth Hart entered the auditorium from the rear, a feat she has made her own, no music, just Beth and a microphone, softly singing, You Still Got Me, the title track of her latest album. Greeting the audience, hugging them, and not missing a word of the song, that is a statement in itself.

What followed was a masterclass in performing and engaging with the crowd in between songs. Beth explains everything you need to know about her different emotions that led her to record these tunes. This is not just a gig, this is a shared experience, the ups, the downs, she bares her soul, that is what makes Beth Hart so endearing to her fans.

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One of the highlights of the evening was when she took he place at the piano and explained why she wrote Baddest Blues, a song for her mum, and how her mum brought Billie Holiday into their world. As well as the emotional side of the tunes, there is also a jovial, happy side. Ugliest House On The Block is a perfect example. With guitarist Jon Nichols, drummer Todd Wolf, and bass player Tom Lilly, Beth Hart had the audience in the palm of their hands throughout the entire gig. You thought that there would be nothing left to give, until Beth told the story of a young Blues artist with no money and seemingly no career. Sharing a hot dog with a musical friend because they were so broke. Between them, they wrote a song that, for me, is the epitome of the Blues, the sheer desperation, and loss. The young Blues artist was Etta James, the song was “I’d Rather Go Blind”. I’ve never seen Beth perform this before. Let’s just say, it had a profound effect, not just on me, but on the whole theatre – not a dry eye in the place!

Until the next time, Beth, thank you.

Words: Stephen Harrison Images: Ali Burman & Jon Theobold