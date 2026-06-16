SAMANTHA FISH, PAPER DOLL LIVE – review

Rounder Records

On Paper Doll Live, Samantha Fish bottles the kind of high-voltage energy that separates good live performers from truly unforgettable ones. Captured at the legendary Bijou Theatre, the album doesn’t merely revisit the songs from Paper Doll, it tears them apart and rebuilds them as fierce, hard-hitting blues-rock workouts loaded with swagger, soul, and raw emotional power.

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From the opening blast of Kick Out The Jams, Fish and her band sound absolutely untouchable, locked together with the confidence of a road-tested unit firing on all cylinders. Her guitar playing is blistering throughout, full of bite and attitude, but what gives this performance its real weight is the passion driving every note. Bulletproof storms out of the speakers on the back of a filthy riff and deep, swampy groove, while Fortune Teller smoulders with tension before erupting into one of the record’s most explosive highlights.

“Samantha Fish isn’t just one of contemporary blues’ finest guitarists, she’s one of its most electrifying live performers”

In the live arena, the song takes on an even greater sense of drama and danger. Elsewhere, Dream Girl reveals another side of Fish’s artistry, blending smoky atmosphere with vulnerability and emotional depth without sacrificing any of the album’s intensity. Crowd favourites Sweet Southern Sounds and the title track pulse with confidence and chemistry, underlining exactly why Fish has become one of the most captivating figures in modern blues-rock. What makes Paper Doll Live such a compelling listen is the sense of immediacy running through it. There’s no glossy studio polish masking the performance, just a fearless band feeding off the audience and stretching every song beyond its studio origins.

Fish’s vocals are commanding, her solos arrive with fire and purpose, and the entire set crackles with urgency from beginning to end. In the end, Paper Doll Live stands as a triumphant statement from an artist operating at the height of her powers. Samantha Fish isn’t just one of contemporary blues’ finest guitarists, she’s one of its most electrifying live performers.

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The album is available on vinyl, CD and digital HERE

COLIN CAMPBELL