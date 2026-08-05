Brigitte Purdy – Mother of the Crossroads

DirtShack Records

Brigitte Purdy blends blues, rock, soul, gospel and Americana on Mother of the Crossroads, creating a compact but energetic album that showcases both her commanding vocals and the strong musicianship surrounding her.

Produced by Dave Osti, who also plays most of the instruments, the album opens with Sugar Fried Candy, a driving blues-rock track featuring atmospheric keyboards from Drake Shining and crunching lead guitar from Osti. It is an impressive introduction, immediately highlighting Purdy’s powerful vocal delivery and setting the tone for what follows.

The pace eases on Memphis Hotline, a blues number steeped in Memphis influences, before shifting back into higher gear with the Southern rock-flavoured Too Full of You. Osti’s confident guitar work is a standout throughout the album, underlining not only his production skills but also his talents as a musician in his own right.

Purdy’s voice remains the album’s focal point. She combines emotional depth with impressive range and power, adapting effortlessly as the songs move between blues, soul and rock influences. Her performances consistently bring warmth and authority to the material.

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The closing track, Rise Like Water, rounds off the album in style. Built around a funky groove, the song allows Purdy to deliver one of her strongest vocal performances, drawing favourable comparisons to the late Tina Turner with its confidence, energy and commanding presence.

Although Mother of the Crossroads runs for just nine songs and around 32 minutes, it never outstays its welcome. Instead, it delivers a concentrated burst of blues-rock that leaves a lasting impression.

Brigitte Purdy continues to establish herself as one of the most exciting voices on the contemporary blues scene, and this album suggests there is even more to come.

— Adrian Blacklee