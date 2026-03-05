Inside the star-studded 25th anniversary party at New York’s Cutting Room

Words: Abbe Sparks | Photos: Arnie Goodman

For 25 years The Cutting Room (TCR) has been one of New York City’s pre-eminent live music venues and a place where the Blues, Rock and Jazz music stay alive, as well as every genre-in-between. To celebrate this momentous anniversary, the legendary club threw a star-studded party for itself, its employees, friends and fans, and most importantly – for the musicians past and present that have performed there over the years. And, they all came out in droves, despite of the record-breaking frigid temperatures.

The poster invite said it all: “Through stubborn tenacity and tremendous sacrifice we have made it through 25 years, survived 9/11, a Blackout, Hurricane Sandy and COVID. Now it’s time for an Anniversary Party!”

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: Owner Steve Walter on Stage with Microphone

A night of legendary guests

: Eddie Brigati & Rock It Live Kids

: Paul Shaffer (CBS Orchestra, Blues Brothers, SNL)

Paul Shaffer hosted the momentous occasion with Mark Rivera (Ringo Starr/Billy Joel) and Mark Ribler (singer-songwriter/producer) as Musical Directors. It was a magical night with legend after legend blessing the stage, oftentimes jamming together as well as individually. There were many special guests including Eddie Brigati (The Rascals), Felicia Collins (CBS Orchestra), Bill Murray (SNL, Blood Brothers), Simon Kirke (Bad Company), Corey Glover and Will Calhoun (Living Color), Rupert James, drummer Billy Amendola, Steve Conte (New York Dolls), Mike Fornatale, drummer/producer Rich Mercurio, New York’s vocal powerhouse Elaine Caswell (Cindy Lauper/Bev Leslies), keyboardist Bette Sussman (Whitney Houston/Bev Leslies) and so many more.

Noted attendees included long-time Cutting Room ‘family’ radio personalities Maria Milito, Ken Dashow and Jim Kerr (Q104.3 FM) and May Pang. Spotted: Tommy James (The Shirelles); Ben Vereen.

The Show

: Eddie Brigati, Lisa Brigati & the Rock It Live Foundation students

Eddie Brigati kicked-off the musical evening joined by his wife Lisa and the students of Rock It Live Foundation for a few Rascal tunes. What followed was one spectacular performance after another by the guest artists – underscoring the importance of Live Music and stating through the music that “Rock and Roll” is here to stay.

Some highlights included Corey Glover and Will Calhoun doing Hendrix tune “Purple Haze”; Simon Kirke drumming and singing Bad Company’s “You Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love,” Felicia Collins and Paul Shaffer reunited for a few numbers including “Everybody Is A Star,” Bill Murray who in traditional Bill Murray fashion was everywhere on stage – singing, drumming, shaking the tambourine – rousing the sold-out house to “Gloria,” paying tribute to VEM with an all-star jam; New York musician Steve Conte singing Rod Stewart’s “Maggie May” and so many more.

: Felicia Collins & Bill Murray having a l’il fun

One of my favorite highlights of the evening was the unconditional love you felt throughout the room and on stage – for The Cutting Room, the staff, Steve and Susan Hathoway who so effectively manage the venue, the musicians, the patrons and New York City. The finale of Ringo Starr’s “With A Little Help From My Friends” put the crescendo on the entire night!

What the Cutting Room means to them…

“It’s one of the last remaining music venues where we can see live musicians, and they are few and far between. I wish them 25 more…” – Paul Shaffer

“This is our sanctuary, it’s our family, this is a blessing for us, we need this more now than ever!” – Eddie Brigati

“I’ve been playing here the entire 25 years, both locations. We’ve done everything from television tapings, to live concerts to special events; it’s always been a great place for us.” – Ivan Bodley (New York musician/bassist)

“ …The Cutting Room has always been one of those rare rooms that really gets live music. Great sound, great people, great energy…and a whole lot of unforgettable nights.” – Micky Dolenz via social media

Club history

The iconic music club first opened its doors in late 1999 in the Chelsea area and operated there through January 2009. Looking for a slightly larger space, Owner Steve Walter reopened The Cutting Room at the beginning of 2013 in a new location at 44 East 32nd Street, where it has remained ever since.

One of the first acts to play at the new location was Ronnie Wood and Mick Taylor in a tribute to Jimmy Reed with four nights of sold-out shows.

Stepping onto The Cutting Room stage over the years is a celebrated roster of legendary Blues, Rock and Jazz artists and there are no signs this practice will stop anytime soon. The iconic music and supper club has featured Blues greats including B.B. King, Hubert Sumlin, Bobby Rush, Ronnie Wood, Mick Taylor, Al Kooper, Simon Kirke, Leon Russell, Jimmy Webb, William Bell, Stanley Jordon, Joe Cocker, Steve Earle, Kim Simmonds, Savoy Brown, Fog Hat, Joe Lewis Walker, Murali Coreole, Steve Cropper, Lou Marini, Joe Bonamassa, Keb Mo, Robert Cray, Kenny Wayne Shephard, Kingfish, Jon Paris and Jimmy Vivino. The list goes on and on. A few of the Blues cats from across the pond include Anna Popovich, Deborah Bonham and Peter Bullick (Bonham-Bullick) and Davey Knowles. There are also the next generation blues artists who have played there including Gary Clarke, Jr., Betts Allman, Marcus King and Taz.

A musician’s mecca

The Cutting Room (TCR) is a musician’s mecca, owned and operated by a musician who clearly gets it. “We take music seriously,’ says owner Steve Walter. “I’m a gearhead. Musicians love to play The Cutting Room because we talk to them in their own language.”

TCR offers all the visual effect bells and whistles a musician could ever want for their gig. The venue has a top notch sound engineer and lighting designer that everybody raves about.

“We’re a family here,” says Steve about the loyalty of his employees and repeat return artists. “Our lighting guy and sound engineer are the crème of the crop when it comes to all things technical.”

That family vibe is yet another reason why musicians love to play The Cutting Room. At the end of the day, the Cutting Room is truly a musician’s mecca. Happy 25th Anniversary.

For booking, contact The Cutting Room: bookings@cuttingroom.com.

Visit www.thecuttingroomnyc.com