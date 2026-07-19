Chris O’Leary – Blue Collar – Review

Alligator Records

ADVERTISING

Chris O’Leary’s Blue Collar is exactly what its title promises: honest, hard-working blues built on lived experience. The veteran singer, songwriter and harmonica player has always brought authenticity to his music, but this latest release feels particularly personal, turning a lifetime of stories into a collection that is both timeless and relevant.

The album opens with Bad Decisions, immediately establishing the tone. Driven by powerful harmonica and O’Leary’s weathered vocals, the track combines self-deprecating humour with the kind of wisdom that only comes from experience. His voice carries the grit of Chicago blues while the arrangements draw inspiration from Memphis soul and New Orleans funk, creating a sound that is varied without ever losing focus.

Tracks such as After 2 A.M. and Justice Must Be Blind highlight O’Leary’s strengths as a storyteller. He has a knack for finding drama and meaning in everyday situations, turning ordinary experiences into compelling narratives.

The pace slows on Nothing But A Memory, a soulful reflection on loss that allows both the lyrics and musicianship space to breathe. O’Leary’s harmonica work is particularly effective here, adding depth and emotion without overwhelming the song.

ADVERTISING

Elsewhere, Live Baby Gators injects a dose of swampy fun into the album, serving as a reminder that blues is not only about hardship but also about resilience, humour and finding joy where you can.

What ultimately sets Blue Collar apart from many contemporary blues releases is its sense of reality. O’Leary does not romanticise struggle or manufacture authenticity. Instead, he documents life’s challenges and triumphs with warmth, sharp observation and humanity. Backed by a tight, energetic band and buoyed by excellent harmonica playing throughout, he delivers a record that feels genuine in every note.

Blue Collar is modern blues at its most convincing: earthy, soulful and impossible to fake.

— Colin Campbell