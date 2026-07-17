Bywater Call – Broken Souvenirs – Review

Independent

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Bywater Call have delivered their most assured and emotionally resonant album to date with Broken Souvenirs. Fronted by the outstanding Meghan Parnell and driven by the tasteful guitar work of Dave Barnes, the seven-piece Canadian band continue to blur the lines between blues, soul, rock and Americana, creating a record that feels both deeply personal and widely relatable.

From the opening notes, the album carries a sense of hard-earned wisdom. Exploring themes of loss, resilience, self-discovery and redemption, the songs draw heavily from real-life experiences rather than relying on genre clichés. At the heart of it all is Parnell’s remarkable voice, capable of moving effortlessly from intimate vulnerability to commanding power.

The album opens with Hold Me Down, a swaggering slice of retro soul that recalls the spirit of Amy Winehouse and Aretha Franklin. Driven by an infectious groove, it immediately establishes the record’s confident tone.

Is This Thing On? takes a more reflective approach, combining acoustic guitar and sweeping strings with an honest exploration of the self-doubt that often accompanies sharing creative work with the world. Meanwhile, No One Else delivers a horn-driven soul-rock punch, pairing irresistible energy with a lyrical rejection of manipulation and control.

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The feel-good soul of Only draws inspiration from some of the genre’s greats, while Way To Go begins gently before building into a powerful statement of individuality and self-belief. So Far adds a cinematic edge, its driving arrangement supporting themes of reinvention and personal transformation.

Among the album’s emotional highlights is Clutter, a beautifully crafted ballad examining heartbreak and exclusion. Sally follows with an uplifting message that encourages openness and connection.

Elsewhere, How Long blends classic soul with contemporary R&B influences, featuring soaring horns, lush arrangements and a mesmerising guitar passage. Ain’t No Friend of Mine leans firmly into blues-rock territory, propelled by a driving rhythm section and an instantly memorable chorus.

The album closes with Yardsale, stripping everything back to acoustic guitar and vulnerable vocals. It is a poignant reflection on lost love and the memories that linger long after relationships end.

Richly arranged, passionately performed and emotionally honest, Broken Souvenirs is a significant achievement for Bywater Call and one of the strongest roots releases of the year.

— Colin Campbell