MATT SCHOFIELD & HENRIK FREISCHLADER – 3 Co-Headline UK Shows

Hendrik Frieschlader

Henrik Freischlader is a workaholic when it comes to music. For the self-taught multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, producer, and label owner, the stages in Europe have been a second home for many years now.

His extensive discography already contains six studio albums and three live albums. On his own music label Cable Car Records, which he founded in 2009, Henrik has been able to realise his musical projects and experiments.

The albums “Recorded by Martin Meinschäfer”, “Still Frame Replay” with a guest appearance by Joe Bonamassa, and “Night Train to Budapest” were recorded single-handedly.

The two live albums “Tour 2010 Live” and “Live in Concerts” as well as “House in the Woods“, which was recorded together with his band, were also released on his own label.

For a few years now, Henrik has devoted his talent as a multi-instrumentalist and composer to other artists as well. He has already produced three albums for Canadian artist Layla Zoe, two for well-known sax player and singer Tommy Schneller as well as one album for Italian folk and blues musician Linda Sutti.

A tour with his friend and fellow musician Joe Bonamassa gave the young artist the opportunity to play in front of a bigger audience. Through numerous shows all over Europe, amongst them, performances with legends such as BB King, Peter Green, Gary Moore, and Johnny Winter, Henrik has gained a steadily increasing number of fans.

Today, the German singer & guitarist is one of the most sought-after musicians of his genre worldwide. Henrik is currently on tour promoting his latest album ‘Blues For Gary’ a tribute to the more Bluesy side of Gary Moore.

Matt Schofield

Though he holds a British passport and is an inductee of the British Blues Hall of Fame, Matt Schofield has been making his mark globally as one of the top players in the new class of six string wunderkinds.

The Los Angeles Daily News wrote, ‘ In Schofield, the UK has produced the best Blues guitarist from any country in decades… head and shoulders above the herd’, while Guitar & Bass Magazine rated him in the top ten British blues guitarists of all time ranking him with icons Eric Clapton and Peter Green.

“Now after five studio albums and a solid 10 years of touring with my own band, I have definite broader concepts I want to explore.

Remaining open to where the music might take me while maintaining the excitement that improvising and collaborating with talented musicians allow, is key to me.

My inspiration and goals came from many places: My influences old and new, including musicians I have wanted to collaborate with for years. Things I still feel I hadn’t fully realised on previous studio records, and a need to keep pushing myself. It all meets at the place where I’m heading now. I’m always aiming to go as far as possible to

I'm always aiming to go as far as possible to capture the same connection with the listener that I aim to make at a live show or on record. That's the goal. Capturing that special moment."

