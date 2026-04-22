18 April 2026

The Crescent, York

This was our third visit to York Blues Festival, and once again it proved why it has become one of the most enjoyable grassroots blues events on the calendar. Held at the excellent Crescent in York, the festival combines strong programming, a warm atmosphere and a crowd that clearly values live music. Credit goes to organisers Paul Winn, Ben Darwin and Angie Howe, whose year-round effort continues to build something special.

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The day began at 1pm with Doc Brown and The Groove Cats, an ideal opening act. Tight, lively and full of swing, they brought exactly the kind of energy needed to launch a long day of music. The “Groove” in their name is no accident. They had the room moving from the start.

The Jack Austin Despy Band followed with an assured set blending blues standards with original material. Having seen them before, expectations were already high, and they delivered again with confidence and style.

Duck Brothers then changed the mood with a stripped-back, gritty performance. One brother on drums and vocals, the other on guitar, they created a huge sound for a two-piece. Think ZZ Top meeting Seasick Steve, raw, direct and full of character. They would enhance any festival bill.

Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience brought the house up another level. Seasoned festival favourites and well known to Blues Matters readers, they delivered a commanding set packed with quality songs and conviction. Pat’s commitment to the scene is obvious every time he steps on stage.

D.C. Blues Band kept the momentum going, with Paul Winn leading from the front on vocals and harmonica through a set of classic blues cuts played with authenticity and heart. If traditional blues is your thing, this band will not disappoint.

Lightning Threads followed and confirmed their growing reputation. A band clearly moving upward, they mixed confidence with strong songwriting and a modern edge. Their latest album, Trinkets, will soon feature in Blues Matters, and on this showing they are one to watch closely.

Closing honours went to The Stumble, who rounded off the festival in style. Experienced, polished and full of presence, they gave the crowd exactly what a headline set should deliver. The applause at the end said it all.

York Blues Festival continues to grow because it gets the essentials right: good music, good people and a genuine love of the blues. With the dedication of Ben, Angie and Paul behind it, this event looks set to remain a fixture for years to come. Personally, I am already looking forward to the next one.

STEPHEN HARRISON