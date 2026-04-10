UK Blues Awards 2026 celebrates another strong year for the scene

The UK blues community came together once again for the UK Blues Awards 2026, a night that highlighted the strength, depth and diversity of the current scene.

With a mix of established names and emerging talent recognised across the evening, the awards reflected a healthy and evolving landscape. From grassroots venues to international stages, the winners this year show just how broad the reach of UK blues has become.

Advertisement

Live performances from Sean Taylor, Alice Armstrong, Caitlin Krisko and The Zac Schulze Gang added to the atmosphere, giving the audience a reminder that this is a scene built as much on the stage as it is in the studio.

Some names featured more than once across the night. Alice Armstrong picked up awards for both Contemporary Blues Artist and Blues Vocalist, underlining her growing presence. Zac Schulze’s Young Blues Artist win marks him out as one to watch, while The Cinelli Brothers and Catfish continued their strong run with major category wins.

A Lifetime Achievement award for Eric Clapton provided a moment to reflect on the long-standing influence of UK blues on the global stage.

Away from the artists, the awards also recognised the people and places that keep the scene moving. From broadcasters and festivals to clubs and unsung contributors, the night made clear that the UK blues ecosystem relies on far more than performers alone.

UK Blues Awards 2026 winners

Young Blues Artist of the Year

Zac Schulze

Emerging Blues Act of the Year

The Whisky Flowers

Unsung Hero of the Year

Jim Simpson

International Blues Artist of the Year

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Acoustic Blues Act of the Year

Mississippi MacDonald

Blues Festival of the Year

The Great British R&B Festival

Lifetime Achievement Award

Eric Clapton

Blues Album of the Year

Catfish – Time To Fly

Blues Vocalist of the Year

Alice Armstrong

Traditional Blues Artist of the Year

Connor Selby

Dave Raven Blues Broadcaster of the Year

Elles Bailey

Blues Club/Venue of the Year

The Tuesday Night Music Club

Matt Long Blues Instrumentalist of the Year

Will Wilde

Contemporary Blues Artist of the Year

Alice Armstrong

Blues Band of the Year

The Cinelli Brothers

The UK Blues Awards continue to provide a snapshot of where the genre stands right now. Based on this year’s winners, the future looks in good shape.

You can rewatch the whole thing below!