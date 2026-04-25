Top female blues artists leading the genre right now

The blues has always had powerful women at its heart. From pioneers like Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Memphis Minnie, Koko Taylor and Etta James to modern stars carrying the torch today, female blues artists have long shaped the sound, soul and direction of the music.

Right now, a new and established generation of women are driving blues forward with fresh ideas, fearless songwriting and world-class performances. Some stay close to traditional Chicago or Delta roots, while others blend blues with soul, rock, Americana and gospel. Together, they prove the genre is alive, evolving and full of energy.

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If you are looking for the top female blues artists of now, these are some of the leading names making the biggest impact.

Beth Hart

Image by Louise Phillips

Few modern performers deliver emotion like Beth Hart. Her voice can move from tender vulnerability to full-throttle power in seconds, and her blend of blues, rock and soul has won a devoted global audience.

Albums such as War in My Mind and A Tribute to Led Zeppelin showed her range, while her work with Joe Bonamassa introduced her to many blues fans worldwide. On stage, she remains one of the most compelling live artists in music.

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Joanne Shaw Taylor

Image by Adam Kennedy

Joanne Shaw Taylor has become one of the biggest UK names in contemporary blues. A gifted guitarist with a sharp ear for melody, she combines classic blues influences with modern songwriting and a strong rock edge.

Her rise from teenage prodigy to international headliner has been built on consistency, strong records and relentless touring. She continues to bring new listeners into the blues world.

Susan Tedeschi

Susan Tedeschi is one of the most respected voices in roots music. With a tone that blends blues grit and soul warmth, she has earned acclaim both as a solo artist and with Derek Trucks in Tedeschi Trucks Band.

The band’s large-scale sound, musicianship and emotional depth have made them one of the leading live acts in modern blues.

Samantha Fish

Image by Mark Lear

Samantha Fish represents the fearless side of modern blues. She mixes slide guitar, rock attitude, raw vocals and genre-crossing creativity.

Never content to repeat formulas, Fish has pushed into garage rock, soul and roots territory while keeping the blues at the centre of her sound. She is one of the most exciting live performers on the circuit.

Check out our recent live review here.

Ana Popović

Serbian-born Ana Popović has built an international career through superb guitar work and stylish performances. Her music blends electric blues, funk and soul with technical brilliance and strong songwriting.

She has become a regular presence at major festivals and remains one of Europe’s most recognised blues artists.

Danielle Nicole

Danielle Nicole brings a different power to the stage. Known for her commanding bass playing and rich, expressive vocals, she has carved out a distinctive space in modern blues.

Her records often mix blues foundations with soul and Americana influences, giving her broad appeal.

Larkin Poe

Larkin Poe, led by sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, have helped introduce younger audiences to blues-rooted music. Their sound mixes slide guitar, southern rock, Americana and modern production.

They have become one of the most visible female-led acts connected to the blues scene today.

Alice Armstrong

Image by Ian Potter

Alice Armstrong has rapidly established herself as one of the brightest voices in modern UK blues. Known for her commanding vocal range, dynamic live shows and confident songwriting, she blends blues foundations with soul, funk and contemporary energy.

With growing festival appearances, award recognition and a fast-rising profile, Armstrong represents the next wave of British blues talent and is already proving she belongs among the leading female artists in the genre today.

Alice also scooped up a top prize at the 2026 UK Blues Awards

Debbie Davies

A true modern blues stalwart, Debbie Davies remains hugely respected for her guitar playing, stagecraft and long commitment to the genre.

She helped break barriers for female electric blues guitarists and still carries major influence.

Carolyn Wonderland

Carolyn Wonderland combines Texas blues fire, slide guitar skill and deeply personal songwriting.

Praised by fellow musicians and critics alike, she has become one of the most admired artists in roots music.

Why female blues artists matter more than ever

The best female blues artists today are not simply preserving history. They are expanding it. They write modern songs about modern lives, bring new sounds into the tradition, and keep blues connected to real emotion and real people.

They also continue a legacy that began with women who helped invent the genre itself.

Who is the biggest female blues artist right now?

That depends on how you measure success. In ticket sales and global profile, names like Beth Hart, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Samantha Fish are among the biggest. In critical respect, Susan Tedeschi and Carolyn Wonderland are held in the highest regard.

The truth is the scene is healthier because there is no single answer.

The future of women in blues

With younger artists emerging, established stars still producing great work, and audiences increasingly open to genre crossover, the future looks strong. Female blues artists are not a side story in modern blues. They are central to it.

And if you want to understand where the blues is heading next, this is one of the best places to look.