The UK Blues Awards 2026 can be watched live online tonight, giving fans across the country and beyond the chance to follow the event as it happens, completely free.

The live stream is available right here on this page, making it easy to tune in and watch the winners revealed in real time.

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Organised by the UK Blues Federation, the awards celebrate the very best of the UK blues scene, recognising artists, bands, albums and individuals who have made a significant impact over the past year.

Now established as one of the key dates in the UK blues calendar, the awards highlight both well known names and emerging talent, helping to support and promote the wider blues community. Categories typically include Blues Band of the Year, Contemporary Artist of the Year, Acoustic Artist of the Year and Emerging Act of the Year, alongside honours for instrumentalists and contributors behind the scenes.

Winners are decided through a combination of public voting and industry input, reflecting both fan support and professional recognition within the scene.

Each year, the event also brings together live performances, collaborations and special moments that capture the energy of the UK blues community, making it more than just an awards ceremony.

For artists, being shortlisted or winning can provide a significant boost, raising their profile and opening doors to new audiences, festivals and touring opportunities.

For fans, it offers a snapshot of where UK blues is right now, from established acts continuing to evolve to new artists pushing the genre forward.

If you want to keep up with what is happening across the UK blues scene, tonight’s live stream is one not to miss.

Watch the full UK Blues Awards 2026 live stream below from 7.30pm GMT.