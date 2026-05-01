The Karma Effect hit hard with swaggering new album Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions is the band’s third album, and it does not hold back.

If you are a strict blues purist, this may not be the record for you. But if you enjoy good old rock and roll with a serious streak of attitude, this could be right up your street.

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Ride Or Die kicks the doors open to a collection of high-energy rockers, with lead vocalist Henry Gottelier delivering a style that recalls the early edge of Bon Scott and Brian Johnson.

From there, the album charges forward at full speed, tearing through songs that may be raunchy and loud, but still show strong songwriting and sharp musicianship.

Raised On Rock And Roll could easily serve as a mission statement for The Karma Effect and their rise from humble beginnings. Guitarist Robbie Blake and Gottelier bounce off each other naturally, each bringing their own strengths and sounding like musical partners who have known one another forever.

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The best way to describe the band may be 70s rock and roll mixed with touches of soul, heavy riffs, and a no-nonsense sense of identity.

One thought kept returning while listening. If this is what they sound like in the studio, what must they be like live?

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Cruel Intentions is fun, uplifting and packed with energy. We could all use a bit more of that.

Great album.

Reviewed by Stephen Harrison