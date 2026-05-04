Taj Mahal releases new album Time featuring lost Bill Withers song

Blues and roots legend Taj Mahal has released his new album Time, available now via Resonatin’ Records / Thirty Tigers.

The record arrives as both a reflection on a career spanning more than six decades and a clear statement that Mahal remains fully engaged creatively. Blending blues, soul, folk, reggae and global influences, Time continues the genre crossing approach that has defined his work.

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At the centre of the album is its title track, Time, a previously unheard composition written by Bill Withers. The song had only existed as an unreleased demo before being brought to Mahal by producer Steve Berkowitz, with the blessing of Withers’ family.

“I had a lot of reverence for the brother,” Mahal says. “He was able to bring that acoustic guitar and just sing… and it resonated so deeply with people.”

The track sets the tone for the wider album, which draws heavily on the shared musical language between Mahal and the Phantom Blues Band, his long time collaborators. Their connection stretches back decades, with a musical approach rooted in blues, soul and the broader traditions of the African diaspora.

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While the band has worked together extensively in the past, Time marks a return after a long gap since their last full project together. For Mahal, the timing felt right.

“It was time,” he says.

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The album also reflects a different recording process, with musicians tracking parts separately before Mahal added his vocals. Despite that, the finished record carries a cohesive feel, shaped by decades of shared experience.

Across the tracklist, Mahal moves between styles and eras. Songs such as Wild About My Lovin’ rework early material into a lighter, more rhythmic feel, while You Put The Whammy On Me leans into Afro Cuban influence. The album as a whole stays grounded in real instrumentation and traditional songwriting.

Mahal, now in his eighties, continues to view music as a lifelong calling rather than a completed legacy.

“I’m 84, and I’m just thrilled to be doing it,” he says.

To mark the release, Mahal has been appearing at a series of special events, including a performance at The Kelly Clarkson Show, a sold out appearance at The Greene Space in New York, and an in store event at VIP Records in Long Beach.

Few artists have had the same lasting impact on American roots music. From early collaborations through to multiple Grammy wins and a Lifetime Achievement Award, Mahal has consistently expanded the boundaries of blues while staying connected to its foundations.

With Time, he returns with a record that feels both reflective and immediate, built on experience but still looking forward.

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