Steve Louw releases new single Across The River

Acclaimed South African singer-songwriter Steve Louw has released his new single Across The River, offering a first look at his upcoming album Traces of the Flood, set for release on May 15, 2026.

The track, released on April 10, is available across streaming platforms, alongside an official music video.

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Across The River is built around a restrained, slow-burning arrangement that places the focus firmly on Louw’s songwriting. The track explores themes of distance, memory and connection, using the idea of crossing as both a physical and emotional thread.

Lines such as “These four walls all I see” and “We’ll meet across the riverside” suggest isolation, while the repeated refrain, “I’ll be with you, my love,” introduces a sense of continuity and resolve. The result is a song that leaves space for interpretation while staying grounded in a clear emotional core.

Musically, the single leans toward a minimal structure, allowing Louw’s vocal to carry the narrative. Subtle instrumentation builds gradually, creating movement without overwhelming the tone of the track.

At the same time, the recording carries a different energy beneath the surface. Cut live in the studio with a full band, the song also channels a more forceful edge, reflecting themes of lost love, memory and redemption. That contrast between restraint and intensity sits at the centre of the track.

The single acts as an introduction to Traces of the Flood, an album expected to explore ideas of time, resilience and reflection in greater depth. While full details of the record are still limited, this first release points toward a more introspective body of work.

A long-standing voice in South African rock

Steve Louw has been active as a recording artist since the early 1980s, working across album rock, blues rock and Americana.

Born in The Hague and raised in South Africa, he developed his style after being influenced by artists such as Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Neil Young.

His early career included the band Atlantic Rose, before forming All Night Radio in the 1980s. Later, with Big Sky, he released Waiting for the Dawn in 1990, an album that became closely associated with a period of change in South Africa.

Across multiple decades, Louw has continued to release music and collaborate with long-time producer Kevin Shirley, building a catalogue that spans rock, blues and country influences. He was inducted into the South African Rock Hall of Fame in 2003.

Across The River is available to stream now.

For more information, to watch the official video, or to pre-order Traces of the Flood, visit:

https://stevelouw.com