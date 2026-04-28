Selwyn Birchwood releases Talking Heads video from new album Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues

Selwyn Birchwood has released the official video for Talking Heads, one of the standout tracks from his new album Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues.

The song appears on Birchwood’s fifth release for Alligator Records, which arrived on March 27 and is available on CD, translucent yellow vinyl and digital platforms.

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Produced and directed by Birchwood himself, the new video adds a visual layer to one of the album’s most direct and contemporary songs.

Speaking about the track, Birchwood said: “Talking Heads is a visual representation of the type of news that we are bombarded with every day from my viewpoint. Truth and fact have become subjective terms auctioned to the highest bidder and broadcast to the masses.”

That sharp perspective reflects the wider themes running through Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, an album that balances modern commentary with deep blues roots. Across ten original songs, Birchwood moves between personal reflection, social observation and hard driving musicianship.

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Tracks such as All Hail The Algorithm and Talking Heads bring current themes into focus, while songs like Labour Of Love explore the realities of parenting. Elsewhere, The Struggle Is Real offers an anthem for difficult times, and Soulmate shows Birchwood’s slower, more intimate side.

The album is especially significant as the first project Birchwood has produced entirely himself.

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“Producing allowed me to really take the wheel and steer the music to the exact destinations that I wanted to go,” he said. “This album is the full realisation of the sound I have been cultivating.”

Known for combining blues tradition with funk, groove and modern edge, Birchwood has built a reputation as one of the more original voices in contemporary blues. His guitar work, lap steel playing and powerful stage presence have earned praise from fans and fellow musicians alike.

Joe Bonamassa has previously described him as “one of my favourite discoveries,” while Guitar World called him “the real deal.”

With Talking Heads, Birchwood shows once again that blues music can still challenge, evolve and speak directly to the present.

For more information, to watch the video or see tour dates, visit Selwyn Birchwood’s official channels.