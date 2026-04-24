Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar release new single Them Changes

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar have released their new single Them Changes, the first taste of the band’s forthcoming live album A Beautiful Buzz.

The track captures the full force of a group widely regarded as one of Canada’s most compelling live roots acts, blending soul, blues, gospel energy and raw stage chemistry.

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Driven by Martin’s powerhouse vocal delivery, Them Changes reworks the classic song with grit, warmth and a modern punch. Backed by the full weight of Delta Sugar, the performance leans into deep groove, sharp musicianship and the emotional honesty that has become central to the band’s identity.

For years, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar have built their reputation through relentless touring and electrifying shows. Their sound draws on classic soul and gospel traditions while pushing those influences into something louder, bolder and deeply alive.

Martin’s voice has often drawn comparisons to legendary performers such as Etta James, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin, while the band’s arrangements carry echoes of Memphis soul, Southern blues and roots rock.

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Them Changes was recorded during the band’s Love Is All Around Tour across Western Canada in 2022, a run that came after repeated postponements during the Covid era.

By the time the tour began, Martin was six months pregnant, yet still determined to bring the band back on the road. The result was a series of emotionally charged performances, one of which became the foundation for A Beautiful Buzz.

Reflecting on that period, Martin said the atmosphere each night felt unique, but one performance stood above the rest.

“The atmosphere was electric, filled with a beautiful buzz that I wanted to share with you.”

That spirit runs throughout Them Changes, which feels less like a studio cut and more like standing in the room as the band locks in and drives the crowd forward.

Mixed by Renan Yildizdogan and Ross Hayes Citrullo of Gypsy Soul Records, the single offers a clear reminder of why Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar have become such a respected name on the live circuit.

For more information, streaming links and upcoming releases, visit Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar’s official channels.

A BEAUTIFUL BUZZ – ALBUM TRACK LISTING

1- Love is All Around – 3:35 (S. Martin, J. Chisholm)

2- Don’t Have To Be – 3:02 (S. Martin, A. Beer-Colacino, A. Warner)

3- You’re The Love – 3:37 (S. Martin, C. Chaffey)

4- Good Trouble – 3:18 (S. Martin, S. Vinnick)

5- All Night Long – 4:39 (S. Martin, C. Chaffey, M. McCallum, D. Yates, D. Nash, S. Marriner)

6- The Shape I’m In (feat. Steve Marriner) – 3:58 (Robbie Robertson)

7- I’ve Got a Feeling – 6:58 (S. Martin, C. Chaffey)

8- My Crown – 5:53 (Rench)

9- Loving You Is Easy – 7:25 (S. Martin)

10- “Band Intro” – (1:48) (S. Martin)

11- Pass Me By – (3:31) (S. Martin, C. Chaffey)

12- Them Changes – 3:54 (George Buddy Miles)

13- Loving Cup – 6:25 (M. Jagger, K. Richards)

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Recorded November 26, 2022 @ A.C.T. Theatre in Maple Ridge, BC

Mixed by Renan Yildizdogan and Ross Hayes Citrullo at RHC Music in Toronto, ON

Mastered by Phil Demetro Mastering in Toronto, ON