Samantha Fish has released Don’t Say It, the latest preview of her upcoming live album Paper Doll Live, due out June 12 via Rounder Records.

Recorded at the historic Bijou Theatre, the album captures Fish in her natural environment: onstage, loud, loose and fully locked into the moment. Backed by a fired-up band and joined by Nashville gospel legends The McCrary Sisters, Paper Doll Live aims to bottle the intensity that has made Fish one of the standout live performers in modern blues and roots music.

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The newly released Don’t Say It builds slowly before opening up into a powerful emotional release, blending tension, vulnerability and grit. Fish says the song centres around one person fighting to hold onto a relationship while the other has already emotionally drifted away.

“It was incredible having the McCrary Sisters on this track,” Fish explains. “They weave in and out of the harmonies and add so much heart and depth.”

The live album marks the first official concert release of Fish’s career and arrives after years of relentless touring, festival appearances and critically acclaimed studio albums. From explosive guitar solos to quieter moments of emotional honesty, Paper Doll Live showcases the full range of her stage presence.

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The record also includes live performances of tracks such as Lose You, Sweet Southern Sounds and a hard-hitting take on Kick Out the Jams, all captured in front of a packed theatre crowd.

“There’s a fire that comes across in live performance that doesn’t always translate in studio albums,” Fish says. “The stage lays all of that bare.”

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Over the last decade, Samantha Fish has grown from a rising name on the blues circuit into one of the genre’s defining modern artists. Her mix of blues, rock, soul and roots influences, combined with fearless live performances, has earned her multiple Blues Music Awards, Grammy nominations and a global audience.

Find out more about Samantha Fish and pre-order Paper Doll Live at:

https://www.samanthafish.com