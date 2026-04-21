Ronnie Wood adds London and Cologne shows after huge ticket demand

Ronnie Wood And His Band, featuring Imelda May, have announced two additional European shows after exceptional demand for previously announced Amsterdam dates.

The new concerts will take place at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Friday 21 August and E-Werk in Cologne on Thursday 3 September.

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Tickets go on general sale on Friday 24 April at 10am local time.

The extra dates follow the immediate sell out of two performances at Amsterdam’s Paradiso. Ronnie Wood first announced a rare solo show at the venue in March, which sold out within minutes. A second night was then added and also sold out quickly, leading to the newly confirmed London and Cologne performances.

These concerts offer a rare chance to see one of rock music’s most recognisable guitarists in an intimate setting rather than the stadium stages associated with The Rolling Stones.

They are also significant as the first full live solo sets Ronnie Wood has performed in more than 16 years.

Joining Wood for both shows will be singer and songwriter Imelda May, a long time collaborator and friend. The pair have previously worked together on stage and in the studio, including appearances at the Jeff Beck Tribute Concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2023.

Wood remains one of British music’s most decorated and enduring figures. He is a two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, recognised for his work with both The Rolling Stones and Faces. Across his career he has also performed with many leading artists while maintaining a parallel reputation as a respected visual artist and broadcaster.

For fans of blues rooted rock and roll, these newly announced shows could be among the most sought after club dates of the year.

For more information and to buy tickets when they go on sale, visit:

UK: www.myticket.co.uk

Germany: www.eventim.de