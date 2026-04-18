Robert Jon & The Wreck bring Southern rock fire to Glasgow

Robert Jon & The Wreck rolled into the SOLD OUT Garage, Glasgow on 17 April and delivered a set packed with power, melody and the kind of road tested chemistry that has made them one of the most dependable live acts on the circuit.

Words and pictures: Ian Potter

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The Southern California outfit mixed fan favourites with newer material, opening strongly with Hold On before moving through a set that balanced groove, grit and big choruses. The crowd were loving every minute of it!

Tracks including Hey Hey Mama, Back To The Beginning Again and Dark Angel kept the pace high, while songs such as Life Between The Lines and Don’t Let Me Go showed the more melodic side of the band’s songwriting.

Later in the night, Oh Miss Carolina, Cold Night and a closing Rager ensured the Glasgow crowd left with plenty to talk about.

Known for their consistent touring and tight musicianship, Robert Jon & The Wreck once again showed why they continue to grow their following across the UK and Europe. Their live sound remains rooted in classic Southern rock, blues and Americana, but always delivered with modern punch. And it’s just a thoroughly enjoyable night to boot! If you haven’t checked them out, now is the time!

For more information, music and upcoming tour dates, visit:

https://www.robertjonandthewreck.com