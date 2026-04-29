Parker Barrow release new single Blinded ahead of UK tour and new album

Nashville blues infused Southern rockers Parker Barrow have returned with their first new music of 2026, releasing the new single Blinded on 29 April.

The track is the latest preview of the band’s forthcoming second album Hold the Mash, due for release on 17 July.

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Built around a swaggering groove and classic rock attitude, Blinded continues the band’s blend of blues, soul and Southern rock energy. It was written by drummer and founder Dylan Turner alongside guitarist and musical director Alex Bender.

Speaking about the track, Bender said: “It was one of the first tracks written and recorded for the new album. It helped give direction to where we hoped to go with the tracks that followed.”

He added: “The main riff sounds very Stonesy. I approached the rhythm guitar parts how I would imagine Keith Richards would play them if he was in the band. Blinded is a good example of the less is more approach where the beauty lies in its simplicity.”

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Turner says the lyrics came from a more personal place.

“It’s so easy for us as musicians to be enthralled by the world we live in, seeking validation from likes and comments that feed the flesh rather than the spirit. I wrote this as a reminder to myself to not forget the bigger purpose.”

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Hold the Mash will feature songs from last year’s EP of the same name, including Make It, Novocaine, The Healer and Glass Eyes Cryin’, alongside four new tracks.

Parker Barrow are fronted by husband and wife duo Megan Kane on vocals and Dylan Turner on drums. Their sound has steadily gathered momentum through a mix of soulful vocals, heavy grooves and riff driven rock and roll. The current line-up also includes Alex Bender, Will Tipton, Kyle Priber and Eric Safka.

Their debut album Jukebox Gypsies arrived in 2023, with single Back To Birmingham passing one million YouTube views.

The band will spend much of the summer touring the United States before heading to the UK in July for their first headline tour, alongside appearances at Steelhouse Festival and Maid of Stone Festival.

With Blinded, Parker Barrow sound like a band pushing forward rather than looking back, taking classic influences and giving them fresh purpose.

Pre-save Hold the Mash, click here.

The Gig Cartel and Planet Rock

Presents

PARKER BARROW JULY 2026 UK TOUR

SPECIAL GUEST: GEORGIA NEVADA

TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM

PLANET ROCK & THEGIGCARTEL.COM



FROME, TREEHOUSE

FRIDAY 17 JULY 2026

Tickets: thegigcartel.com

35 Berkley Road, Frome, BA11 2EH

www.cheeseandgrain.com



STOWMARKET, JOHN PEEL CENTRE

SATURDAY 18 JULY 2026

Tickets: thegigcartel.com

Church Walk, Stowmarket, IP14 1ET

https://johnpeelcentre.com/JohnPeelCentre.dll/Home



MAID OF STONE FESTIVAL

SUNDAY 19 JULY 2026

Tickets: Box Office

Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent

https://maidofstonefestival.com



GLASGOW, AUDIO

TUESDAY 21 JULY 2026

Tickets: thegigcartel.com

14 Midland St, Glasgow, G1 4PP

https://audioglasgow.co.uk



SHEFFIELD GREYSTONES

WEDNESDAY 22 JULY 2026

Tickets: thegigcartel.com

Greystones Road, Sheffield, S11 7BS

https://www.mygreystones.co.uk



LEEK, FOXLOWE ARTS CENTRE

THURSDAY 23 JULY 2026

Tickets: thegigcartel.com

Stockwell St, Leek, Staffordshire, ST13 6AD

www.foxloweartscentre.org.uk



STEELHOUSE FESTIVAL

FRIDAY 24 JULY 2026

Tickets: Box Office

Ebbw Vale, Wales, NP13 2ER

www.steelhousefestival.com