Parker Barrow release new single Blinded ahead of UK tour and new album

Nashville blues infused Southern rockers Parker Barrow have returned with their first new music of 2026, releasing the new single Blinded on 29 April.
The track is the latest preview of the band’s forthcoming second album Hold the Mash, due for release on 17 July.
Built around a swaggering groove and classic rock attitude, Blinded continues the band’s blend of blues, soul and Southern rock energy. It was written by drummer and founder Dylan Turner alongside guitarist and musical director Alex Bender.
Speaking about the track, Bender said: “It was one of the first tracks written and recorded for the new album. It helped give direction to where we hoped to go with the tracks that followed.”
He added: “The main riff sounds very Stonesy. I approached the rhythm guitar parts how I would imagine Keith Richards would play them if he was in the band. Blinded is a good example of the less is more approach where the beauty lies in its simplicity.”
Turner says the lyrics came from a more personal place.
“It’s so easy for us as musicians to be enthralled by the world we live in, seeking validation from likes and comments that feed the flesh rather than the spirit. I wrote this as a reminder to myself to not forget the bigger purpose.”
Hold the Mash will feature songs from last year’s EP of the same name, including Make It, Novocaine, The Healer and Glass Eyes Cryin’, alongside four new tracks.
Parker Barrow are fronted by husband and wife duo Megan Kane on vocals and Dylan Turner on drums. Their sound has steadily gathered momentum through a mix of soulful vocals, heavy grooves and riff driven rock and roll. The current line-up also includes Alex Bender, Will Tipton, Kyle Priber and Eric Safka.
Their debut album Jukebox Gypsies arrived in 2023, with single Back To Birmingham passing one million YouTube views.
The band will spend much of the summer touring the United States before heading to the UK in July for their first headline tour, alongside appearances at Steelhouse Festival and Maid of Stone Festival.
With Blinded, Parker Barrow sound like a band pushing forward rather than looking back, taking classic influences and giving them fresh purpose.
Pre-save Hold the Mash, click here.
The Gig Cartel and Planet Rock
Presents
PARKER BARROW JULY 2026 UK TOUR
SPECIAL GUEST: GEORGIA NEVADA
TICKETS AVAILABLE FROM
PLANET ROCK & THEGIGCARTEL.COM
FROME, TREEHOUSE
FRIDAY 17 JULY 2026
Tickets: thegigcartel.com
35 Berkley Road, Frome, BA11 2EH
www.cheeseandgrain.com
STOWMARKET, JOHN PEEL CENTRE
SATURDAY 18 JULY 2026
Tickets: thegigcartel.com
Church Walk, Stowmarket, IP14 1ET
https://johnpeelcentre.com/JohnPeelCentre.dll/Home
MAID OF STONE FESTIVAL
SUNDAY 19 JULY 2026
Tickets: Box Office
Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent
https://maidofstonefestival.com
GLASGOW, AUDIO
TUESDAY 21 JULY 2026
Tickets: thegigcartel.com
14 Midland St, Glasgow, G1 4PP
https://audioglasgow.co.uk
SHEFFIELD GREYSTONES
WEDNESDAY 22 JULY 2026
Tickets: thegigcartel.com
Greystones Road, Sheffield, S11 7BS
https://www.mygreystones.co.uk
LEEK, FOXLOWE ARTS CENTRE
THURSDAY 23 JULY 2026
Tickets: thegigcartel.com
Stockwell St, Leek, Staffordshire, ST13 6AD
www.foxloweartscentre.org.uk
STEELHOUSE FESTIVAL
FRIDAY 24 JULY 2026
Tickets: Box Office
Ebbw Vale, Wales, NP13 2ER
www.steelhousefestival.com