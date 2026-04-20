Orkney Blues Festival 2026 set to bring four days of live music to the islands

The Orkney Blues Festival returns from 23 to 26 April 2026, promising another packed weekend of live music, community spirit and one of the most distinctive settings on the UK festival calendar.

Held across Stromness, the event has built a reputation as the most northerly blues festival in the UK, drawing visitors from across the country to experience live music in the islands. Organisers say those who make the journey can expect a warm welcome, strong lineups and the kind of atmosphere that larger events often struggle to match.

Advertisement

This year’s programme features headline performances from The Deborah Bonham Band, Jon Amor Trio, Richard Townend & The Mighty Bosscats, Liz Jones & Broken Windows and American blues songwriter Ray Cashman.

The festival opens on Thursday night at The Royal Hotel, before expanding across Friday, Saturday and Sunday with ticketed concerts, late night sessions and free music in venues throughout Stromness and beyond. Main events take place in Stromness Town Hall, which again serves as the centrepiece venue for the weekend.

Alongside the headline shows, the programme includes a strong local presence, with island artists performing throughout the weekend. That balance between visiting acts and homegrown talent has become a key part of the festival’s identity.

Beyond the gigs, the weekend also includes free workshops, jam sessions and the return of the Orkney Blues Cruise and Bike Show, raising funds for local charities.

The festival is volunteer run and has grown steadily over more than two decades, becoming one of the best examples of a community event with national reach. It was also nominated for Best Festival at the UK Blues Federation Awards in 2026.

For blues fans looking for something different from the usual festival circuit, Orkney offers more than just music. It offers scenery, hospitality and a weekend with real character.

Weekend passes and event tickets are available now.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit:

https://orkneyblues.co.uk