Marc Broussard releases two new blues soul singles with Joe Bonamassa

American soul and blues artist Marc Broussard has released two new singles, I’m Going Home and Trying To Do Right, offering a further preview of his upcoming album Chance Worth Taking.

The album, due for release on 17 April, will mark Broussard’s first full collection of original blues and soul material. It arrives via KTBA Records, the label founded by Joe Bonamassa, who also features prominently on both new tracks.

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The double single highlights the musical connection between the two artists, with Bonamassa’s guitar work running throughout both recordings and adding depth to Broussard’s distinctive vocal style.

I’m Going Home is built around a steady groove and a full horn driven arrangement. The track combines a classic soul feel with blues guitar lines, as Bonamassa’s playing cuts through the mix alongside Broussard’s powerful vocal performance.

Speaking about the song, Broussard says it reflects his relationship with his wife.

“‘I’m Going Home’ is one of those songs that speaks to my undying love for my beautiful wife. I’d die without her. I wouldn’t even have the will to continue living. Joe played his butt off at every turn, which probably speaks to his love affair with the guitar.”

The second track, Trying To Do Right, moves into more reflective territory. Opening with Bonamassa’s guitar, the song develops into a slow burning blues ballad centred on regret and personal growth. Broussard’s vocal delivery builds gradually, leading into a confessional chorus.

He describes the writing process as a direct response to earlier moments in his life.

“‘Trying To Do Right’ came in a flurry. I had to think back to the earliest days of my relationship with my wife. I wasn’t always a good boyfriend. In fact, I was a terrible one in those early days. The regret is softened by the fact that I can use those memories in my writing. Thanks to Joe for providing the added emotional weight.”

Together, the two tracks offer a clear sense of the direction of Chance Worth Taking, combining classic soul influences with blues guitar and personal storytelling.

With Bonamassa’s presence both on the label and as a collaborator, the project marks a new chapter for Broussard as he leans more fully into blues and soul songwriting.