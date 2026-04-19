Soul and blues powerhouse Marc Broussard has released his new studio album Chance Worth Taking, his first full collection of original blues soul songs, available now via KTBA Records, the label founded by Joe Bonamassa.

The 14 track record marks a fresh chapter for Broussard, blending blues, soul, funk and Southern roots influences while keeping the distinctive vocal style that has defined his career.

Advertisement

Alongside the album release, Broussard has also unveiled the new single and official video for You’ll Be Sorry, featuring guitar heavyweights Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith.

The track opens with an Elmore James inspired blues shuffle before building into a fiery performance led by Broussard’s commanding vocal. Bonamassa adds slide guitar throughout, while Smith’s presence helps give the song further weight.

“This must be a strong contender for album of the year.” – Blues Matters

Speaking about the track, Broussard says: “We wrote that one in the studio. Joe inspired the concept, and later I went back to craft the lyrics. I wanted to flex my lyrical and melodic chops.”

You’ll Be Sorry follows earlier singles including I’m Going Home, Trying To Do Right, No More and Fever, all of which pointed toward a record rooted in classic blues soul traditions but delivered with a modern feel.

Produced by Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith and Calvin Turner, the album brings together an experienced creative team. Bonamassa contributes guitar work across ten tracks, while Smith co wrote and played on several songs. Turner also played a key role in the writing and arrangements, helping shape the album’s horn and string sections.

Musically, Chance Worth Taking covers wide ground. There are big band blues touches on Let Me Take You Out Tonight, horn driven grooves on Blame, reflective moments on These Walls, and soul ballads such as the title track and Sweet Love.

The album closes with a New Orleans flavoured send off on Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler, co written by Trombone Shorty and Broussard.

“I think blues and soul are born from the same place,” Broussard says. “This album represents a transition for me, but I never felt afraid to take a chance.”

With Chance Worth Taking, Broussard leans fully into blues soul songwriting while expanding the sound around one of the most recognisable voices in modern roots music.

U.S. SPRING DATES

Tickets available at – https://www.marcbroussard.com/tour

April 23 – The Dixie Carter Performing Arts Ctr – Huntington, TN*

April 24 – The Walker Theatre – Chattanooga, TN*

April 25 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA*

April 26 – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC*

April 28 – Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY**

April 29 – Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN**

April 30 – Lyric Theatre – Birmingham, AL**

May 1 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest – New Orleans, LA

May 3 – Dosey Doe – The Woodlands, TX+

May 5 – Delmar Hall – St Louis, MO**

May 7 – Fitzgerald Theater – St Paul, MN*

May 8 – Space – Evanston, IL**

May 9 – Space – Evanston, IL**

May 10 – Hi-Fi Annex (Hi-Fi Indy) – Indianapolis, IN**

May 12 – Thunderbird Cafe – Pittsburgh, PA **

May 13 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA **

May 14 – Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA**

May 15 – Brooklyn Bowl – Brooklyn, NY**

May 16 – Narrows Center For The Arts – Fall River, MA**

May 30 – Bear Shadow Festival – Highlands, NC



*With Seth Walker Support

** With Sway Wild Support

+ With Kristen Kelly Support