Laurence Jones reaches a new milestone with powerful acoustic album On My Own

Laurence Jones released his first album in 2010 and has since built an impressive career filled with awards and recognition. From leading his own band in his mid-teens to becoming a respected solo artist, he has carved out a strong path through blues and blues-rock for more than a decade.

On My Own is his tenth album and was released in January this year. It is a fully acoustic record featuring only Laurence on vocals and acoustic guitar.

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This back-to-basics collection explores the familiar themes of struggle, desperation and loneliness often found in blues music. But On My Own carries a far more personal weight. Jones has been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and has endured difficult years battling the condition.

These songs tell the story of hardship and despair, but also resilience. What emerges is a stripped-back collection that, in my view, ranks among his finest work to date.

The album opens with One Life, where Jones sounds renewed, particularly vocally. There is a confidence in his voice that feels stronger than it has for some time. That sense of new beginnings runs through the record and gives it much of its appeal.

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Tracks such as Get Back Up, Ain’t Coming Back No More, and the excellent Middle Of The Night reflect his experiences with honesty and conviction.

Having known Laurence for a few years, I should not be surprised by the quality of what he creates, but this feels like a major moment in his career. It suggests a new direction and fresh roads ahead.

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It is a journey I want to be part of. Bravo.

Reviewed by Stephen Harrison