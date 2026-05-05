Laura Cox powers through disrupted Edinburgh show at Voodoo Rooms

A late start did little to derail Laura Cox’s Edinburgh show at The Voodoo Rooms, with the French guitarist delivering a tight, high energy set once things got underway.

Jesse Garwood by Ian Potter

The evening began with a brief evacuation after a fire alarm interrupted proceedings, pushing the schedule back and leaving a packed room waiting to get back inside. Once resolved, support act The Jesse Garwood Band set the tone, warming up the crowd with a confident, rock/blues driven set that drew early attention.

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Laura Cox by Ian Potter

By the time Cox took to the stage, the room was full and ready. Welcomed under the venue’s glitter ball, she stepped straight into a set that balanced groove, riff and control, keeping things direct and focused.

Laura Cox by Ian Potter

The setlist leaned into her recent material, with tracks like Not Your Story, Bad Luck Blues and Trouble Coming landing well, alongside heavier moments such as Hard Blues Shot. There was little wasted movement between songs, with the band locking in quickly and letting the playing do the work.

Laura Cox by Ian Potter

Despite the earlier disruption, the atmosphere never dipped. If anything, the delay seemed to sharpen the crowd’s response, with a strong turnout staying engaged throughout.

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It was not a dramatic night, but it did not need to be. Cox delivered exactly what the room came for, a solid, well played set that confirmed her growing reputation on the live circuit. The tour is still young – get out there and see the set for yourself!

For more on Laura Cox, visit:

https://lauracoxofficial.com