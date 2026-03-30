Kirris Riviere set for Record Store Day vinyl release and Bristol show

Bristol blues artist Kirris Riviere and The Delta du Bruit are set to re release their debut album on a limited edition transparent vinyl to mark Record Store Day on 18 April 2026.

Originally recorded in Easton, Bristol in 2023, the album quickly sold out during the band’s early touring run. The upcoming reissue gives fans another chance to get hold of the record, this time in a special collector’s format.

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To celebrate the release, the band will perform a free pop up show and signing at Astro Records on Park Row in Bristol on Record Store Day itself.

Since the album’s first release, Kirris Riviere and The Delta du Bruit have taken the music across the UK, building a growing following on the live circuit. Their progress has also been recognised within the wider blues scene. The band were shortlisted as one of five finalists for the UK Blues Emerging Act of the Year 2026, presented by the UK Blues Federation, and were also named among the top 20 contemporary blues artists of the year.

Kirris Riviere has been part of the Bristol music scene for more than two decades. Starting out performing Muddy Waters material, she has developed into an original artist with both national and international performances to her name. Her work has also been recognised previously, with a top 20 nomination in the same UK Blues awards category in 2025.

Over the past 15 years, Riviere has played a key role in the local blues community, working closely with writer and keyboard player Evan Newman and collaborating with a range of Bristol based musicians as the band’s lineup has evolved.

The reissue of the debut album marks another step for an artist who has steadily built her presence through live performance and original material, while remaining closely tied to the Bristol blues scene.

The album is available via the band’s Bandcamp and online store, with the limited vinyl edition released exclusively for Record Store Day.

The album can be purchased at their bandcamp HQ here.

The album can also be found here.