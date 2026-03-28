Kirk Fletcher and Erika Baier join forces on new single Cold Cold Feeling

Blues guitarist Kirk Fletcher and Swedish singer songwriter Erika Baier have teamed up for a new single, Cold Cold Feeling, released on 27 March 2026 via the VizzTone Label Group.

The track brings the pair together in a stripped back duo setting, built around voice and guitar. The result is a direct, raw performance that leans heavily into traditional blues while maintaining a modern edge.

Advertisement

The collaboration reflects two separate musical journeys that have gradually come together. Baier developed her sound in southern Sweden, influenced early on by her father’s record collection and live blues performances. She went on to form Erika Baier and the Buzz in 2014, winning the Scandinavian Blues Contest and releasing her debut album How ’bout That in 2018.

Fletcher’s background is rooted in the American blues and gospel tradition. Raised in California, he learned guitar in his father’s church before building a career that has included work with The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Kim Wilson’s Blues Revue, and performances alongside artists such as Joe Bonamassa, Cyndi Lauper and Charlie Musselwhite.

The connection between Fletcher and Baier began at the Gothenburg Blues Festival in 2022, where a shared musical approach led to further collaboration. Baier later invited Fletcher to play on her single Complicate, and in 2025 she joined him as a guest on the Joe Bonamassa Blues Cruise, where their live performances drew strong audience reactions.

Cold Cold Feeling captures that chemistry in its simplest form. Baier’s vocal delivery sits at the centre of the track, while Fletcher’s guitar work provides a dynamic and responsive backdrop. The pairing creates a tight, expressive sound that reflects their shared grounding in blues tradition.

The single also points toward a larger project. Fletcher and Baier are currently working on a full album together, featuring a rhythm section that includes Jimi Bott on drums and Randy Bermudes on bass, with a release expected later this year.