Acclaimed blues guitarist and songwriter JP Soars has released his new single Goin’ to South Carolina, the latest preview of his upcoming album Gypsy Blue Revue, arriving May 29, 2026 via Forty Below Records.

The album sees Soars joined by acclaimed violinist, vocalist and songwriter Anne Harris, creating a collaboration that moves freely through blues, soul, roots and folk influences.

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Goin’ to South Carolina was born from a spontaneous moment in the studio and captures the loose, live energy that shapes the forthcoming record.

“The music for this song was essentially written in the studio on the spot,” says Soars. “I had the main riff at the beginning and one vocal line, ‘I’m goin’ down to South Carolina.’ We started playing it while the engineer was moving microphones. It fell into place immediately and felt great.”

He later completed the arrangement and finished the lyrics after returning to Florida, building the song around a character he had imagined.

That natural, instinctive approach reflects Soars’ wider career. For more than two decades he has built his reputation through relentless touring and a sound that blends blues, rock and roll, Latin rhythms, country and gypsy jazz without being tied to any one label.

That spirit comes fully into focus on Gypsy Blue Revue. The partnership with Harris began in 2019 after the pair met on the festival circuit, before growing into a deeper creative connection at the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas.

What began as a one off performance developed into a full collaboration rooted in Southern soul, roadhouse blues and eclectic roots music.

Image by Laura Carbone

The album was recorded live in a rural Ohio studio with no click tracks and no overdubs, aiming to capture the direct feel of their live performances.

“We approached it exactly like a show,” Soars explains. “All in one room, playing together. We just wanted it to sound like us.”

The sessions also feature Soars’ long standing bandmates Chris Peet on drums and Cleveland Frederick on bass.

Previous singles from the album have already shown its range. Viper delivered a gritty cautionary tale, while Jessie Mae drew inspiration from Hill Country blues icon Jessie Mae Hemphill.

Now, with Goin’ to South Carolina, Soars offers another strong glimpse of a record built on feel, chemistry and real time musicianship.

For more information, to pre-order Gypsy Blue Revue or stream the new single, visit JP Soars’ official channels.