Joe Bonamassa has released Tattoo’d Lady (Live), the latest single from his forthcoming live album and concert film The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, due out June 19 via J&R Adventures.

Recorded during a sold out run of shows in Cork, Ireland, the performance forms part of Bonamassa’s tribute to late Irish blues legend Rory Gallagher, staged in the city most closely linked to Gallagher’s legacy.

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Originally appearing on Gallagher’s 1973 album Tattoo, Tattoo’d Lady remains one of the defining songs from his early catalogue. Built around a rolling groove and vivid storytelling, the track explores life on the road, balancing humour, movement and the weariness that often sits behind constant touring.

Rather than radically reinterpret the song, Bonamassa approaches it with clear respect for the original spirit. His live version keeps the swagger and loose feel intact, while allowing the performance to breathe through the energy of the room.

That audience reaction is a major part of the recording. In Cork, where Gallagher’s influence still runs deep, the crowd response gives the track added weight and authenticity, turning it into more than a simple cover version.

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For many listeners, Gallagher’s reputation is centred on his explosive guitar playing. Yet songs such as Tattoo’d Lady also highlight the sharp writing and personality that helped his catalogue endure across generations.

The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork captures Bonamassa’s full tribute set across 14 songs, moving between harder edged material such as Walk On Hot Coals and Bullfrog Blues, and more reflective moments including Tattoo’d Lady and A Million Miles Away.

What began as a planned one off tribute show quickly expanded into a three night run after local demand surged, with each performance deepening the connection between artist, audience and place.

The release will also include DVD and Blu-ray editions featuring bonus material, including The Inspiration of Rory, with appearances from Brian May and Slash, plus behind the scenes footage from Cork.

With Tattoo’d Lady (Live), Bonamassa offers another strong preview of a project built on admiration, musicianship and genuine respect for one of blues rock’s most influential figures.

For more information, to stream the new single or pre-order The Spirit Of Rory Live From Cork, visit Joe Bonamassa’s official channels.

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