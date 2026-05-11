Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced her new studio album The Trouble With Love, due for release on October 23 via Journeyman Records.

Alongside the announcement, the British blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter has released the album’s latest single, This Is Who I Am, a heartfelt reinterpretation of the Celeste track originally featured in the TV thriller The Day of the Jackal.

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Produced by Kevin Shirley, The Trouble With Love explores relationships, heartbreak, resilience and self-discovery through a blend of blues, rock and soul-infused songwriting. According to Joanne, the album centres around the emotional highs and lows that come with love in all its forms.

The newly released This Is Who I Am strips things back emotionally while still carrying Joanne’s trademark guitar work and powerful vocal delivery. Built around themes of acceptance and self-worth, the track becomes one of the album’s most personal moments.

“Kevin brought this cover of Celeste’s beautiful song to the table,” Joanne says. “It’s such a beautifully written track, for me about acceptance and self-love. I hope we’ve done it justice.”

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The single follows a strong run of recent releases that have steadily revealed the direction of the upcoming album. The Trouble With Love, featuring Joe Bonamassa, leaned into emotional tension and release, while What Good Is My Love? with Orianthi explored rejection and heartbreak. Hell Or High Water added a defiant blues-gospel edge focused on perseverance and inner strength.

The album also arrives following the success of Joanne’s acclaimed Black & Gold, which earned praise across the rock and blues press, including a 9/10 review from Classic Rock magazine.

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Away from the studio, Joanne continues an extensive touring run throughout 2026, with U.S. headline dates and European festival appearances still ahead.

The Trouble With Love is available to pre-order now on CD, digital and 180-gram dusty rose vinyl.

Find out more, pre-order the album and view tour dates at:

https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com