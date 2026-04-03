Joanne Shaw Taylor releases new single The Trouble With Love

British blues rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor has released her latest single, The Trouble With Love, out now via Journeyman Records alongside an official music video.

The track continues the build toward her forthcoming studio album and stands as one of her most emotionally focused releases to date, exploring the tension and contradiction at the centre of relationships.

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Driven by a steady groove and her recognisable guitar tone, The Trouble With Love moves between restraint and release. The arrangement mirrors the emotional push and pull described in the lyrics, with Taylor’s vocal performance carrying the weight of that theme before opening into more expansive sections.

“I always had this song as the heart of the album,” Taylor says. “Love is such a powerful emotion that we’ve been writing songs about it for hundreds of years. For this song I wanted to try and document the push and pull of it, the highs and the lows. And yes, the trouble it can cause.”

The single follows earlier releases including Hell Or High Water and What Good Is My Love?, her recent collaboration with Orianthi. Together, the tracks point toward an album that continues to develop her sound while remaining grounded in direct, personal songwriting.

The upcoming release builds on the success of her previous album Black & Gold, which received strong critical response across music press. Reviews highlighted both its songwriting and broader appeal, marking it as a key release in her catalogue.

Taylor is currently nearing the end of her Spring 2026 US headline tour, with remaining dates across the Southeast before closing with a sold out appearance at Sound Wave Beach Weekend in Florida.

With The Trouble With Love, she adds another piece to what is shaping up to be a more emotionally centred record, balancing strong guitar work with reflective songwriting.

For more information, to watch the video, or to follow Joanne Shaw Taylor’s latest releases and tour dates, visit:

https://www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour