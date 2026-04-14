Blues rock guitarist Jared James Nichols has released his new single Runnin’ Hot, taken from his upcoming fourth studio album Louder Than Fate, due out on June 5, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

The track arrives alongside an official music video and sets the tone for a record that leans into both high energy rock and more layered songwriting.

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Runnin’ Hot was written with Tuk Smith and captures a direct, stripped back approach to rock music. Built around driving riffs and a loose, energetic feel, the track reflects Nichols’ focus on keeping things raw and immediate.

“‘Runnin’ Hot’ was written with a dear friend of mine and rock and roll maniac, Tuk Smith,” Nichols says. “We wanted to tap into everything we love about this music, something real, raw, and fun.”

The single was produced, mixed and engineered by Jay Ruston, whose previous work includes projects with Anthrax and Stone Sour. Additional production on the album comes from Roger Alan Nichols, known for work with Larkin Poe and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

Across Louder Than Fate, Nichols blends heavier guitar driven material with more dynamic arrangements. Tracks such as Bending or Breaking and Killing Time introduce additional textures, including keyboards and string elements, while still keeping the focus on guitar and vocal performance.

Since his debut, Nichols has developed a reputation as a powerful live performer, known for his distinctive tone and direct playing style. His touring history across the US and Europe has helped establish him as one of the more visible names in modern blues rock.

Speaking about the album, Nichols describes it as a broader reflection of his songwriting.

“I’ve been counting down the days until its release like it’s a personal holiday. There are plenty of riffs, but also different emotions and sounds that I’ve not explored before as a songwriter.”

An album release party is scheduled for June 6 at The Lexington in London, following a run of shows beginning in the United States at the end of May.

Runnin’ Hot is available to stream now.

For more information, to watch the official video, or to pre-order Louder Than Fate, visit:

https://ffm.to/louderthanfate