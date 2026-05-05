Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival 2026 returns with 110 shows across the city

The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival returns from 17 to 26 July 2026, bringing more than 110 concerts to venues across the city.

Founded in 1978, the festival has grown into one of the largest and most respected jazz and blues events in Europe, and remains a key part of Edinburgh’s reputation as one of the world’s leading festival cities.

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What makes this one stand out is scale and spread. This is not a single site event. Gigs run across theatres, clubs, outdoor spaces and community venues, covering every part of the city and making it possible to move from one show to another across a full day and night.

The programme spans the full history of the music. Traditional jazz, modern jazz, Chicago blues and roots styles all sit alongside newer projects and collaborations. The result is a festival that feels both rooted and current at the same time.

Scottish artists remain central to the line up. Acts such as Fergus McCreadie, Colin Steele, Matt Carmichael and Konrad Wiszniewski feature across the week, reflecting the depth of talent on the local scene.

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At the same time, the festival continues to bring in international names. This year’s programme includes artists such as Immanuel Wilkins, Soweto Kinch, Jerron Paxton, Davina and The Vagabonds and The Bad Plus on their farewell tour.

For blues fans, there is plenty to dig into. The dedicated Blues Afternoon sessions run across multiple days, while artists like D.K. Harrell, The Cinelli Brothers with Alice Armstrong, Jed Potts & The Hillman Hunters, and Martin Harley keep the blues side of the programme strong.

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Beyond the ticketed shows, the festival also delivers free events, including the Mardi Gras and the Edinburgh Festival Carnival, alongside late night jam sessions that run throughout the week.

That mix of headline concerts, smaller gigs and open sessions is where the festival really comes to life. You can plan it, or you can just follow the music.

The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival has always balanced international reach with local focus, while continuing to support emerging artists and widen access through its learning and participation programmes.

It’s one of the few festivals where you can see world class musicians, discover new artists and catch something unexpected, all in the same day.

For more information, full listings and tickets, visit:

https://ejbf.co.uk/