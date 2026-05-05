Chris O’Leary announces new album Blue Collar and releases single Bad Decisions

Blues vocalist and harmonica player Chris O’Leary has announced his new album Blue Collar, set for release on July 10, 2026 via Alligator Records, alongside the first single Bad Decisions.

The track arrives with a new video and offers an early look at an album built from real experience, sharp writing and a lifetime spent on the road.

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O’Leary’s path into music has been anything but typical. A former Marine combat veteran, federal police officer, and one time frontman of Levon Helm’s Barn Burners, he draws directly from lived experience in his songwriting.

“I’ve lived the craziest life,” he says. “Going to war, performing and touring with Levon Helm, learning from James Cotton, now recording for Alligator. It’s something I’ll never take for granted.”

Blue Collar is his second release on the label and features 11 original songs, all written by O’Leary. The material moves between humour, reflection and hard truths, anchored by his powerful vocal delivery and driving harmonica style.

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The lead single Bad Decisions sets the tone. Built around self awareness and dry humour, it reflects the album’s focus on real life moments rather than abstraction.

“I’ve been writing about my poor judgement for years,” O’Leary says. “This time I just called the song what it is.”

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The album was self produced and recorded with his touring band, capturing the same energy that has made O’Leary a consistent live draw. The sound blends Chicago blues, Memphis soul and New Orleans funk, giving the record a wide musical range without losing focus.

Several tracks highlight that mix. After 2 A.M. explores the kind of trouble that starts late and ends worse, while What Would I Do Without You? brings a lighter tone. Live Baby Gators pushes into swampy territory, and Nothing But A Memory features guitar work from Bob Margolin, while Lil’ Ed Williams appears on One More Cup Of Coffee.

“I’ve been writing about my poor judgement for years,”

O’Leary has built his reputation through constant touring, playing hundreds of shows a year across the United States and internationally. His work has been recognised for both musicianship and authenticity, with critics consistently pointing to the emotional weight in his voice and performances.

From early influences including Muddy Waters and James Cotton, through to sharing stages with major figures in blues, his career has followed a path shaped by both tradition and personal experience.

With Blue Collar, O’Leary brings those elements together into a record grounded in reality, direct in its message and built for the stage as much as the studio.

For more information, to watch the video, stream the single or pre-order Blue Collar, visit:

https://www.alligator.com/artists/Chris-OLeary/