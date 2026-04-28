Burning Rope have announced the release of their second album Dissolution, due out on 26 May 2026 on CD, download and streaming platforms.

The band features former Catfish members Paul Long on keyboards and Adam Pyke on bass, joined by guitarist Alex Voysey and drummer Mitch Weaving.

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Following their self titled debut, Dissolution continues to draw from both blues and progressive rock influences while expanding the band’s songwriting approach. A recurring theme of separation and change runs throughout the record, culminating in the closing track Sad Like Sinatra, which tells the story of a young person growing up in a fractured home and finding their own path.

All songs on the album are written by the band, with one exception. Continuing a thread from their debut, which featured a version of Tainted Love, Burning Rope have included their own interpretation of Kate Bush classic Running Up That Hill.

Ahead of the album release, the band will issue the single Houdini on 19 May 2026.

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The announcement follows a strong year for the group, who were finalists in the Emerging Artist category at the UK Blues Awards 2026.

Recorded at The Joplin House and Vincent House Studio, the album was produced by Paul Long.

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Dissolution tracklist

Waste Just Leave Second Time Around Flow Not Guilty Houdini Running Up That Hill Sad Like Sinatra

Live dates ahead

Burning Rope also have a busy run of shows lined up across 2026 and into 2027, including appearances in Chelmsford, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle and dates in Romania.

Album launch night takes place on 26 May at The Tuesday Night Music Club in Coulsdon.

With a growing live reputation and a broader second record on the way, Dissolution looks set to mark an important next step for the band.

For more information, full tour dates and to pre-order the album, visit:

https://www.burningrope.co.uk