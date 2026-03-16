Bob Corritore and Johnny Rawls celebrate Southern soul on new single I Love The South

Blues harmonica master Bob Corritore has released a new single, I Love The South, featuring Soul Blues legend Johnny Rawls. The track arrived on 13 March 2026 and is the first preview of Corritore’s upcoming album Ernestine Blues, due for release on 10 April 2026 through VizzTone Records.

The collaboration brings together two artists with a long musical history. Rawls, known for his distinctive voice and songwriting within the soul blues tradition, has often encouraged Corritore to explore the Southern soul side of the blues. The result is a partnership that blends Rawls’ expressive vocals with Corritore’s warm, melodic harmonica style.

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I Love The South captures that approach perfectly. The song is a relaxed and uplifting celebration of Southern life, drawing on classic soul blues influences while maintaining a modern production feel. Rawls delivers a vocal performance shaped by gospel roots, while Corritore’s harmonica lines weave around the arrangement with a laid back confidence.

Backing the duo is a strong band performance complemented by a chorus of female gospel singers, giving the track the feel of a Southern soul anthem. The lyrics evoke everyday pleasures of life in the American South, from warm hospitality to simple comforts, creating a vivid sense of place.

The single also serves as the first glimpse of Ernestine Blues, Corritore’s forthcoming album which features a wide range of guest artists. Known for assembling collaborative projects that bring together leading voices of the blues world, Corritore’s recordings often highlight the diversity of contemporary blues while remaining rooted in tradition.

With I Love The South, the connection between Corritore and Rawls once again delivers a strong example of soul blues at its most heartfelt.

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