Beth Hart announces You Still Got Me deluxe edition and major European tour

Beth Hart is extending the story of her acclaimed 2024 album You Still Got Me with a new digital deluxe edition, set for release on 17 June via Provogue.

The expanded version adds six tracks that were previously only available as part of a limited edition box set, giving a wider audience access to material that many fans have not yet heard.

ADVERTISING

Leading the new additions is Mean Ole Man Of Mine, a swaggering blues cut packed with attitude and sharp storytelling. The track offers another glimpse into Hart’s ability to move between vulnerability, humour and raw power without losing authenticity.

Also included is the sultry groove of Stuff For You, alongside extended versions of several fan favourites from the original album. These include Savior With A Razor, featuring the unmistakable guitar presence of Slash, plus expanded takes on Wonderful World, Wanna Be Big Bad Johnny Cash and Don’t Call The Police.

When first released, You Still Got Me made an immediate impact, reaching number one on the US Billboard Blues Album chart, number one on the UK Jazz & Blues chart, and breaking into the Top 10 in several European territories. With more than 11 million global streams, the record reinforced Hart’s standing as one of modern roots music’s most powerful voices.

ADVERTISING

The album also highlighted her ability to move naturally across blues, rock and Americana. Tracks ranged from the hard edged energy of Savior With A Razor to the more intimate emotional pull of Wonderful World.

Alongside the deluxe release, Hart is preparing for an extensive European run of 39 shows between May and July, before returning for further dates in November. Countries on the schedule include the UK, Germany, Italy, Greece and Sweden. A US tour for September is also expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

Few contemporary performers bring as much emotional commitment to the stage as Hart. Whether in full voice or at her most exposed, she remains an artist who gives everything to each performance.

The deluxe edition of You Still Got Me offers another chance to hear that honesty in full flow.

Tracklisting

Savior With A Razor ft. Slash Suga N My Bowl ft. Eric Gales Never Underestimate A Gal Drunk on Valentine Wanna Be Big Bad Johnny Cash Wonderful World Little Heartbreak Girl, Don’t Call The Police You Still Got Me Pimp Like That Machine Gun Vibrato

Bonus Track List: