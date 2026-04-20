Bad Influence bring 40th anniversary tour to The Crawdaddy Club

British blues rock favourites Bad Influence are celebrating four decades on the road with a special 40th Anniversary Tour, stopping at The Crawdaddy Club at The Turks Head, Twickenham, on Friday 24 April 2026.

Formed in 1986 by vocalist and rhythm guitarist Val Cowell and guitarist Richard Hayes, Bad Influence became one of the standout names on the UK blues rock circuit, known for combining strong songwriting with a harder edged live sound.

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Over the years, the band has built a loyal following through constant touring, club dates and festival appearances, including performances at London’s legendary Marquee Club. Their reputation has long rested on powerful vocals, sharp guitar work and a rhythm section that brings classic blues rock energy to every stage.

Fans attending the Twickenham show can expect a set packed with original material from across the band’s career, alongside carefully chosen covers delivered in their own unmistakable style.

While the anniversary naturally celebrates the group’s history, the tour is also a reminder of Bad Influence’s staying power. Forty years on, the band continues to perform with the same drive and commitment that first established them.

For followers of British blues rock, this is a chance to see one of the scene’s long standing acts in an intimate club setting with plenty of history behind it.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with music from 8pm. The event is open to all ages, with under 16s accompanied by an adult.

Tickets and further information