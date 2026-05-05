Altered Five frontman Jeff Taylor dies aged 64

Jeff Taylor, singer and frontman of the Altered Five Blues Band, has died aged 64.

Taylor passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 30, 2026, at his home in West Allis, Wisconsin. The news was confirmed by Blind Pig Records and the band.

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A founding member of Altered Five, Taylor helped form the Milwaukee based group in 2002. Over more than two decades, the band built a strong reputation across the blues scene, releasing eight albums, touring internationally and performing in 13 countries.

Their later work, including Charmed & Dangerous and the recently released Hammer & Chisel in February 2026, came through Blind Pig Records and further established their standing with both fans and critics.

Taylor was widely respected for his voice, which drew frequent comparisons to some of the genre’s most recognisable figures. DownBeat Magazine described him as “one of the finest” voices in modern blues, while Blues Blast highlighted the strength and character in his delivery.

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Among the band’s best known songs are Great Minds Drink Alike, Holler If You Hear Me, Don’t Tell Me I Can’t and I Got It Good.

Altered Five earned multiple Blues Music Award nominations and received recognition from the Blues Foundation, including a win at the International Blues Challenge for their 2014 album Cryin’ Mercy. Several of their releases also reached the Billboard Blues Chart.

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Away from music, Taylor spent many years working in education. He served as principal of West Allis Central High School and previously led West Milwaukee Intermediate School, where he was known for his commitment to students and the wider community.

Earlier this year, the band performed in India and returned home for a run of shows following the release of Hammer & Chisel. Those close to him describe a musician still fully engaged with his work.

In a statement, the band said: “We are heartbroken by the loss of our friend and bandmate Jeff Taylor. For more than two decades he brought this music to life in a way no one else could. His voice, his spirit, and his enormous heart will stay with us always.”

Jeff Taylor is survived by his wife, Kristen, and a wide circle of family, friends and fans.