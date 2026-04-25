Laurence Jones at The Flower Pot – live review

23rd April 2026

The Flower Pot in Derby has cemented itself as one of the country’s premier gig venues. So, when I saw that Laurence Jones would be performing one of his acoustic gigs there, I just had to be there.

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I’ve been lucky enough to catch Laurence in a live setting a few times, but the prospect of an acoustic Blues night to celebrate the release of his brand new album, On My Own, was too good to turn down. On My Own is a stripped-back Blues album that tells the tale of the personal struggles that Laurence has endured in the last couple of years. No pedals, just an acoustic amp, a foot-stomp, and a stool. My idea of Blues heaven.

Amy Eftekhari opened the show with a mix of classics and new material that laid the foundation for what was about to come. Laurence took to the stage, settled onto his stool, and gave a masterclass in acoustic Blues music. Most of the material was obviously from the new album, One Life, Get Back Up, Change My Ways, and Life I Made, which filled the venue with an aura I have seldom seen. Add to that, Blues classics such as Come On In My Kitchen, and a stunning medley of Voodoo Chile, Whole Lotta Love, and Can’t Find My Way Home.

The evening ended with a beautiful duet between Laurence and his fiancée, Amy, on the song, This Moment. A fantastic ending to what was a stunning Blues performance by Laurence Jones. You can catch Laurence up and down the country over the next couple of months. Take it from me, go and catch this tour. Thank me later.

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Words: STEPHEN HARRISON

Image: ROB BLACKHAM