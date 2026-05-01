Philip Sayce scorches the stage on explosive new live album review

Philip Sayce’s new live album, Scorched Earth: Volume 2 Live in LA/London, is a full-throttle statement of why he remains one of blues-rock’s most electrifying live guitarists.

Recorded across sold-out nights at The Baked Potato in Los Angeles and The Garage in London, the album delivers eight tracks packed with raw energy, fearless improvisation, and a clear connection with the crowd.

ADVERTISING

From the ominous stomp of One Foot in the Grave to the mind-bending surge of Peace Machine, Sayce’s trio, featuring Sam Bolle on bass and Bryan Head on drums, strikes an impressive balance between precision and chaos. The nine-minute journey of Peace Machine pushes blues into psychedelic territory, with each searing solo landing like a bolt of electricity.

Sayce is just as effective on tighter songs such as Morning Star, where strong melody meets high-octane flair, and on fan favourites like Once and the brooding Bitter Monday, both of which light up the intimate LA setting with urgency and power.

London audiences are treated to a soaring rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s Spanish Castle Magic, a performance that honours the original while channelling it through Sayce’s own volcanic tone and fearless attack.

ADVERTISING

With mixing by Grammy-winning engineer Mark Rains and mastering by Brian Lucey, every bend, feedback howl, and audience roar comes through with vivid clarity.

This is more than a live album. It is a sonic inferno, a showcase of guitar mastery, and proof that Philip Sayce remains at the peak of his live powers.

Advertisement

Reviewed by Colin Campbell