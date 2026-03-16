Ed Alstrom – This Idea of Humanity: album review

Ed Alstrom is not easy to pin down, and that is very much the point of This Idea of Humanity. Imagine the musical DNA of Georgie Fame, Jon Cleary, Ray Charles and Dr John stirred together, with a touch of baseball stadium atmosphere and late-night cocktail lounge energy. Somewhere in that mix you begin to get a sense of what Alstrom brings to the table.

A classically trained organist, Alstrom has had a remarkable career. He has served as the organist for New York Yankees games since 2004 and has worked alongside a remarkable list of artists including Leonard Bernstein, Bette Midler, Chuck Berry, Herbie Hancock and Odetta. He is also currently a semi-finalist in the 2026 International Blues Challenge.

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This Idea of Humanity is his second album, following his 2025 debut Flee Though None Pursue. Across fourteen tracks, Alstrom takes listeners on a wide-ranging musical journey. Blues and gospel sit comfortably beside New Orleans jazz and boogie, while moments of rock and roll, rhythm and blues and even disco lounge textures appear along the way.

Alstrom is clearly a serious musician. His organ playing is outstanding, his piano work equally assured, and his songwriting explores a wide range of themes drawn from the human condition. There is also a wry sense of humour that appears from time to time, giving the songs an extra layer of personality.

His vocal delivery is clean and direct, with a hint of his New Jersey roots still present. Musically he is remarkably versatile, capable of handling almost any keyboard instrument while also contributing bass guitar, drums and percussion.

With such a wide range of influences and abilities on display, the album sometimes feels as though it is searching for a single defining thread. Yet that same variety is also part of its charm. For listeners willing to embrace the journey, This Idea of Humanity offers a rewarding and highly listenable collection that reveals more with repeated plays.

Andy Snipper

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