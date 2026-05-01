Carmen Ratti Band find strength in subtle soul-blues on Come To Me

There is a quiet confidence running through the Carmen Ratti Band’s latest release, one that never feels the need to shout for attention.

Recorded at Greaseland Studios under the guidance of producer Kid Andersen, Come To Me finds its strength in subtlety, sitting comfortably where soul, blues and modern R&B meet. It is a record that values feel over flash, placing groove and authenticity front and centre.

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Opening track No Delusion sets the mood with an easy, unhurried sway. The band settle into a supple rhythm while Ratti’s guitar work leans towards warmth and tone rather than sharp attack. His playing is tasteful and measured, giving the song room to breathe, while the vocal stays grounded and sincere.

The title track stands as a centrepiece, unfolding over a slow-burning groove that rewards patience.

A major highlight is the gospel-tinged Blessing In The Blues, co-written with Jill Dineen. There is maturity in its restraint, with each note and phrase carefully placed to create an intimacy that lingers long after the song ends.

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Across the album, the band balance grit and finesse with ease. The line-up includes top Bay Area players Tony “Macaroni” Lufrano on organ, piano and backing vocals, Randy Hayes on drums, and Steve Hazlewood on bass. Their muscular yet nuanced playing gives the songs room to grow.

The more driving moments retain clarity, while the mid-tempo tracks drift into a reflective, soul-soaked space where dynamics and phrasing matter most.

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Guest vocalist Jill Dineen adds further depth, particularly on Get In Line, where her smooth and expressive delivery blends seamlessly with the band’s understated style.

Ultimately, Come To Me is defined by cohesion, feel and honesty. It is a confident and unforced record that leaves a lasting impression.

Reviewed by Colin Campbell