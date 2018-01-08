Watch LIVE: The 39th Blues Music Awards Nominees Announcement

Live Announcement of BMA Nominees!

The Blues Foundation is thrilled to share that the announcement of the 2018 Blues Music Awards Nominees will be broadcast around the world.

The Blues Foundation has teamed up with the Ditty TV Network and William Bearden Productions for this special presentation that will take place on January 9th at 10 a.m. CST (4pm GMT). Blues fans everywhere can watch as the 2018 Blues Music Awards nominees are publicly revealed.

Here are the links to watch the announcements LIVE:

Ditty TV: http://bit.ly/DittyTV-Watch

The Blues Foundation Facebook: http://bit.ly/2DiOfNj

AppleTV: https://apple.co/2m5eK2x

Roku: http://bit.ly/2lYjjut

FireTV: http://amzn.to/2EbXZJu

The 39th Blues Music Awards will be held on Thursday, May 10th, 2018 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center.

Tickets can be purchased at www.blues.org beginning January 9th.

Individual Tickets – $150 per person

Regular Tables for 10 – $1,500

Premium Tables for 10 – $1,800

The Blues Foundation’s hotel block of rooms at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel will also open for reservations on January 9th.