News

Watch LIVE: The 39th Blues Music Awards Nominees Announcement

January 8, 2018January 8, 2018

Live Announcement of BMA Nominees!

image of advert for Blues Music Awards Nominee Announcement

image of Blues Foundation and Ditty TV advert

The Blues Foundation is thrilled to share that the announcement of the 2018 Blues Music Awards Nominees will be broadcast around the world.

The Blues Foundation has teamed up with the Ditty TV Network and William Bearden Productions for this special presentation that will take place on January 9th at 10 a.m. CST (4pm GMT). Blues fans everywhere can watch as the 2018 Blues Music Awards nominees are publicly revealed.

Here are the links to watch the announcements LIVE:

Ditty TVhttp://bit.ly/DittyTV-Watch
The Blues Foundation Facebookhttp://bit.ly/2DiOfNj
AppleTVhttps://apple.co/2m5eK2x
Rokuhttp://bit.ly/2lYjjut
FireTVhttp://amzn.to/2EbXZJu

photo of audience attending The Blues Foundation Awards Ceremony

The 39th Blues Music Awards will be held on Thursday, May 10th, 2018 at the Memphis Cook Convention Center.

Tickets can be purchased at www.blues.org beginning January 9th.

Individual Tickets – $150 per person
Regular Tables for 10 – $1,500
Premium Tables for 10 – $1,800

The Blues Foundation’s hotel block of rooms at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel will also open for reservations on January 9th.

image of The Blues Foundation's notice about voting in Awards with link to blues.org

More from Blues Matters Magazine