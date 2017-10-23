Tour Dates & Video Release for BAD TOUCH featuring MOLLIE MARRIOTT on “Baby Get It On”

Following their recent sell-out UK tour supporting King King, and their Planet Rock Roadstars UK tour with Broken Witt Rebels and the recent announcement of their October 2017 tour with The Kentucky Headhunters, Bad Touch are pleased to announce they’ll be undertaking a headline tour in November with special guest Mollie Marriott.

To dovetail their headline November UK Tour, Bad Touch have released their official music video for their new single “Baby Get It On” featuring guest vocals from Mollie Marriott.

The single is a cover of Tina Turner’s 1975 classic.

The new Bad Touch single featuring Mollie Marriott will be released on Monday 23rd October as a free MP3 download.

“We’re excited to be taking to the road in November with Mollie,” says Bad Touch’s lead singer, Stevie Westwood.

“Not only is she only a great vocalist in her own right, but she’s also the daughter of the legendary guitarist and singer Steve Marriott (Small Faces, Humble Pie). She’s part of rock royalty. It will be great to have Mollie touring with us. She’s got a killer voice. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Bad Touch is comprised of Stevie Westwood (lead vocals), Rob Glendinning (guitar), Daniel Seekings (guitar), Michael Bailey (bass) and George Drewry (drums)

Mollie Marriott’s earlier music career days were spent in the wings, having worked mostly as a backing singer with numerous artists including Oasis and step-father Joe Brown.

Mollie has sassy soulful blues vocals that are full of classic influences – at times rootsy and upscale through to modest and classy with a sustained relaxed feel.

She has shared the stage with many famous artists and bands including, The Who, Mick Hucknall, and Jeff Beck where she sang backing vocals at The Faces 2015 reunion. She also sang alongside Robert Plant, Van Morrison, Mark Knopfler and Imelda May at Bill Wyman’s 80th birthday, and she’s toured with Paul Weller and Wilko Johnson.

Mollie Marriott is to release her new single “Control” – taken from the forthcoming album “Truth Is A Wolf” which also features Paul Weller and will be released later this year.

