Steve Clayton Trio Live at Cafe Rene

The Steve Clayton Trio will play live at Cafe Rene in Gloucester on Wednesday 22nd November at 9pm – Free Entry

Steve ‘Big Man’ Clayton, is a highly gifted piano player and singer. After finishing his classical studies, he decided to dedicate his musical life to his love of blues piano and has remained true to himself and blues piano for over 30 years.

His own compositions demonstrate his love for this music; a mixture of blues, boogie-woogie, gospel and rock and roll.

He is a 3 times winner of the British Blues Awards, Talkin’ Blues Award, South German Kleinkunst Prize and winner of the “Pinetop“ Award for best Boogie Woogie Entertainer 2015.

This next video track is written and performed by Steve ‘Big Man’ Clayton and is called Cat Out O’ The Bag Blues

How Long Blues by Steve ‘Big Man’ Clayton

