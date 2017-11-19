Son Little announces UK & Euro Tour

Son Little has just announced an exciting UK and Euro ‘New Magic Tour‘.

Following the release of the brilliant ‘New Magic‘ album via Anti, he will be hitting the road this December to perform across the UK and Europe.

The tour begins in Manchester and includes a date at London’s Omeara from which he will then be travelling on to dates in Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and more.

Son Little, the singer and songwriter born Aaron Livingston, is the easy-going musical alchemist of our time.

He is a conjurer, and much like those of his heroes Stevie Wonder and Jimi Hendrix, his songs are deconstructions of the diaspora of American R&B.

Deftly he weaves different eras of the sound—blues, soul, gospel, rock and roll—through his own unique vision, never forced, always smooth, each note a tributary on the flowing river of rhythm and blues.

The currents empty into an estuary, and into this well water Son dips his bucket—trusting innately in the magic’s existence.

And now, with his second full-length album, New Magic, he has delivered a profound statement, a cohesive creation that captures the diverse spirit of American music in a fresh and modern way.

