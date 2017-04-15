SHAKIN’ STEVENS releases Down In The Hole video ahead of UK Tour

As Shakin’ Stevens prepares to embark on his biggest UK tour to date (33 shows, starting April 15), he releases a video for ‘Down In The Hole’.

The third single from his acclaimed album ‘Echoes Of Our Times’, ‘Down In The Hole’, has been illustrated with a music video exhibiting a rare selection of photos taken in the copper mines described by Shaky in the song’s lyrics.

In the 1890s, photographer J.C. Burrow captured on film, for the very first time, what it was truly like within the depths of a Cornish mine.

Even the miners themselves had never seen the mines with such clarity, and for some, it was too frightening.

Tales are still told to this day by ex-miners of the many men who – after seeing this realistic portrayal of the place they had worked in, in total darkness – refused to set foot in the mines ever again.

Today, these images serve as a haunting reminder of the harsh and dangerous conditions that took the lives of so many young Cornish men, but also as a testament to their strength, determination and ingenuity.

To see these remarkable images, visit the online archive Royal Cornwall Museum

Shaky’s paternal forebears originated from Cornwall where men, women and children worked -and died-in-the deep and dangerous vertical copper mines of Gwennap.

The Cornish led the world in mining technology, and when the mines started closing in the 1870s Shaky’s surviving ancestors travelled overseas in search of work. Many stayed in their adopted countries, never to return home.

Watch Shaky talking about the song here:

“Vibrant raw and passionate. By digging into his past, Shakin’ Stevens has found a way to move forward” 4 stars – The Times

‘Echoes Of Our Times’, released in September 2016 on Shaky’s own label, HEC, was inspired by research Shaky made into his mysterious family history.

Combining tales of wartime heroics, salvationists and strife with a bold mix of musical influences from blues, folk and Americana as well as his trademark rocking style.

Shaky created what critics, including Paul Sexton, declared “the most surprising album” of the year. ‘Echoes Of Our Times’ entered the Official Album Charts at number 22, reached No.2 on the Americana chart, No. 4 on the Indie chart and still sits in the Americana official album charts top 40.

Shaky will embark on his biggest ever UK tour visiting 33 towns and cities across England, Scotland and Wales this spring.

The Echoes Of Our Times Tour will see him hit the road with the opening night on Saturday, April 15th in Carlisle.

Shaky will then travel the length and breadth of the country, including a date at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 2nd May, before ending the tour on the 28th May.

For All Tour Dates – Shakin’ Stevens UK Tour