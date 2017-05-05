RORY BLOCK Keepin’ Outta Trouble: A Tribute To Bukka White

“Today she is widely regarded as the top female interpreter and authority on traditional country blues worldwide.” The Blues Foundation

Announcing the release of the 6th CD in her Mentor Series – Keepin’ Outta Trouble: A Tribute To Bukka White

Keepin’ Outta Trouble – A Tribute To Bukka White, is now the sixth release in her Mentor Series, tribute recordings dedicated entirely to the rediscovered blues masters I met in person as a teenager.

Each one of these legendary players imparted a veritable treasure trove of first-hand information to me, resulting in a life-long deep well of inspiration.

This project is my way of saying thank you to Son House, Fred McDowell, Reverend Gary Davis, Mississippi John Hurt, Skip James, and Bukka White – some of the all-time greatest and most influential names in early blues.

Through fate, through luck, or perhaps some kind of divine intervention, I happened to be at the right place at the right time, and today it seems ever more precious and fleeting. I hope my humble offering contributes in some small way by giving credit where credit is due.

“This is much more than just a book or life story. It’s a collection of moving, gut-wrenching, soul cleansing prose artfully mixed with poetry, paintings, and stunning photographs.

Rory proves to be a masterful, incredibly revealing writer. Just as she’s a focused and intensely powerful performer, she demonstrates those same traits here.

She takes the reader on a fascinating journey that ultimately proves that her strong will can conquer life’s toughest challenges.” Jim Hynes – radio host and music writer.

Rory Block & Cindy Cashdollar the Sisters of Slide are currently touring

