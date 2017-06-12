NIKKA COSTA Nikka & Strings, Underneath & in Between

The eagerly awaited new album from American soul singer Nikka Costa, released by Metropolis Recordings June 2017

“This album really started as a tiny seed that took on a life of its own after so many people were so generous with their time, faith and talent.

What started out as just an excuse to do a couple of gigs, while I tried to figure out what my next record was going to be about, ended up snowballing into this amazing project and I couldn’t be more grateful and thrilled!”

“Most albums require an enormous amount of mountain moving and this one was no different. From its inception through the making of this record, I lost 2 dear friends and supporters & my angel of a dog, not to mention the emotional charge of singing over one of my late father’s arrangements.

This album has given me the chance to grieve as well as celebrate and I hope you hear and feel it all when you’re listening. It’s been a gift for me and I’m excited to give it to you!”- Nikka Costa – Los Angeles, March 2017

Nikka Costa who is best known for 2001 album Everybody Got Their Something which featured the hit single Like A Feather, is back with her first new full album since 2011’s ProWoah EP.

Entitled “Nikka & Strings, Underneath and In Between” – the new album sees the celebrated soul, funk and blues singer dipping her toes in a refreshing collection of songs backed by a luscious string quartet.

Nikka is back in full swing with a collection of heartfelt songs that gives the listener more intimate and personal insight into her unique musical style than ever before.

Growing up as legendary producer and music arranger, Don Costa’s (Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra) daughter, Nikka broke onto the music scene with an intuitive sensibility for the soulful sound from 2001’s Everybody Got Their Something album that has since kept her place as a forerunner among the new breed of soul singers.

Recorded in just one day, the new album is produced by Justin Stanley (Eric Clapton, Prince, Beck, Jamie Lidell) and Bob Clearmountain (Bruce Springsteen, David Bowie, Rolling Stones) at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.

Nikka & Strings was also mixed and engineered by Clearmountain. The new album sees a deeply emotional and poignant collection of heartfelt songs performed with vulnerability, passion and honesty.

The songs are a testament to Nikka’s special way of combining soul, blues, and funk into her own signature style.

The new album features a new song co-written with Justin Parker (Lana Del Rey). When they co-wrote the song, Nikka and Justin talked about their feelings surrounding the times when you lose someone dear to you.

They wanted to create a song that talked about how people always have so much to say to someone once they are gone. “It’s important to say it when they are alive,” reflects Nikka.

Entitled Arms Around You, it’s one of the most personal, emotionally charged and deeply moving icing-on-the-cake highlights from the new album.

Another highlight on the new album is Nikka’s homage to Prince on her rendition of the classic Nothing Compares 2 U. Six months before his untimely death, Nikka and her band had been performing the song at her live shows.

She says, “It was always a favourite song of ours. It’s such an amazing song with such a clear and concise message. With strings, it really hit home again for a lot of people.”

Now, whenever Nikka performs her version of Nothing Compares 2 U in front of a live audience, it’s an overwhelming and emotional experience. “We all had our own special relationship with

“We all had our own special relationship with Prince,” says Nikka. “Whether you were a fan or a friend of his. Whenever I sang it and to this day it really puts an emotional charge in the room.”

For More Info on Nikka, please go to – Nikka Costa